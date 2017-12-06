Advertising
5 mothers who returned to grand slam tennis
Serena Williams will be looking to emulate a number of previous players who have enjoyed success on the court following motherhood
Serena Williams is set to return to grand slam tennis just four months after giving birth to her first child.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley revealed the 23-time grand slam champion has entered next month’s event and he has no doubt she will defend the title she won in January when in the early stages of pregnancy.
Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1 and has recently returned to training following her wedding to Alexis Ohanian. Here, Press Association Sport looks at the return to court of other tennis mothers.
Kim Clijsters
However, Clijsters was tempted back in 2009 and she completed a remarkable sporting achievement by winning that year’s US Open in just her third tournament and while still unranked. She won two further major titles before retiring for good in September 2012.
First grand slam back – 2009, won US Open
Margaret Court
Court won 21 grand slam singles titles before taking time out in 1971 and 1972 for the birth of her first child, son Daniel. In 1973 she triumphed at the Australian, French and US Opens. She had a daughter, Marika, in 1974 and again returned to the tour, but there would be no more grand slam trophy success. Her 24 singles majors remains a record, with Williams one behind.
First grand slam back – 1972, reached US Open semi-finals
Evonne Goolagong Cawley
Lindsay Davenport
First grand slam back – 2008, reached Australian Open second round
Victoria Azarenka
First grand slam back – 2017, reached Wimbledon fourth round
