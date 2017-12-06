5 mothers who returned to grand slam tennis

Serena Williams is set to return to grand slam tennis just four months after giving birth to her first child.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley revealed the 23-time grand slam champion has entered next month’s event and he has no doubt she will defend the title she won in January when in the early stages of pregnancy.

Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1 and has recently returned to training following her wedding to Alexis Ohanian. Here, Press Association Sport looks at the return to court of other tennis mothers.

Kim Clijsters

However, Clijsters was tempted back in 2009 and she completed a remarkable sporting achievement by winning that year’s US Open in just her third tournament and while still unranked. She won two further major titles before retiring for good in September 2012.

First grand slam back – 2009, won US Open

Margaret Court

Margaret Court won three grand slam singles titles, including Wimbledon, in the year after she became a mother (PA)



Court won 21 grand slam singles titles before taking time out in 1971 and 1972 for the birth of her first child, son Daniel. In 1973 she triumphed at the Australian, French and US Opens. She had a daughter, Marika, in 1974 and again returned to the tour, but there would be no more grand slam trophy success. Her 24 singles majors remains a record, with Williams one behind.

First grand slam back – 1972, reached US Open semi-finals

Evonne Goolagong Cawley

Lindsay Davenport

Lindsay Davenport continued her tennis career after the birth of her first two children (Adam Davy/PA)

First grand slam back – 2008, reached Australian Open second round

Victoria Azarenka

I guess my practice is not as interesting as eating your first credential ever! Leo decided to make it to Aorangi park just to chill on a beautiful grass on a sunny day! Will keep all white outfit for next week ? #bringyourbabytoworkday?? A post shared by Victoria Azarenka (@vichka35) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

First grand slam back – 2017, reached Wimbledon fourth round