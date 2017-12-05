Watch how the Barmy Army are making life uncomfortable for Steve Smith

Win or lose, it’s been a tough Test for Australia captain Steve Smith.

After the riches of Brisbane, Smith has been dismissed cheaply twice – by his standards at least – in Adelaide and his captaincy has been questioned.

Choosing to bat again rather than make England follow-on could be seen as a mistake, while using two reviews in three balls to no success certainly was.

And, as Mitchell Johnson can testify, there aren’t many less forgiving crowds than the Barmy Army when things go against you.