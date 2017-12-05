Shikhar Dhawan’s team-mates refused to let his birthday pass quietly – or cleanly

Shikhar Dhawan found himself the centre of attention on Tuesday as he marked his birthday with a starring role on and off the pitch.

First he helped leave India in a dominant position against Sri Lanka by top-scoring with 67 – his fifth Test half-century – before his colleagues kindly ‘helped’ him celebrate his special day in the dressing room.

Rather than being able to tuck into the birthday cake he had been given, though, Dhawan quickly found it being smeared over his head and face by laughing team-mates, with the BCCI’s video being captioned: “We are not letting the birthday boy @SDhawan25 escape today. ?”