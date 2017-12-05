Manchester United top Champions League group after comeback win over CSKA Moscow

Manchester United came from behind to beat CSKA Moscow and top their Champions League group as Jose Mourinho’s men took their unbeaten home run to a club record-equalling 40th match.

It always appeared a case of when rather than if United would progress to the last-16 for the first time since 2013-14, despite their winning start to Group A ending with the last-gasp defeat at Basel.

Not even Alan Dzagoev’s controversial opener had the Old Trafford faithful concerned as only a record seven-goal defeat would deny United, who turned things around through quick-fire Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford goals to triumph 2-1.

FT: #MUFC 2 CSKA Moscow 1.



Job done as the Reds come back from a goal down to win, and book our place in the #UCL last 16! pic.twitter.com/XftyvFJoBU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2017

Star man – Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw was a threat down the left for United (Martin Rickett/PA)

After being restricted to two substitute appearances in the Carabao Cup this season, the 22-year-old got his first start in 219 days. Shaw made his opportunity count with some explosive running down the flank and solid defensive contributions. There was naturally the odd sign of rust but it was a promising all-round display.

Moment of the match

@PaulPogba put in yet another superb ball, and the Belgian met it with a precise finish to equalise for #MUFC. #UCL pic.twitter.com/tc0itfozG6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2017

40 games unbeaten at the Theatre of Dreams… 🏟️👊 pic.twitter.com/tOsQKgP4Ef — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2017

CSKA Moscow: Igor Akinfeev 7, Mario Fernandes 7, Vasili Berezutsky 6, Viktor Vasin 6, Sergei Ignashevich 6, Kirill Nababkin 6, Aleksandr Golovin 6, Konstantin Kuchaev 6, Vitinho 7, Alan Dzagoev 7, Fedor Chalov 6. Subs: Astemir Gordyushenko (for Chalov 66) 6, Timur Zhamaletdinov (for Vitinho 82) 6, Khetag Khosonov (for Nababkin 90) 6.

Manchester United v Manchester City (Premier League, Sunday 10 December)

Spartak Moscow v CSKA Moscow (Russian Premier League, Sunday 10 December)