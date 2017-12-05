Liverpool v Spartak Moscow Talking Points

Liverpool host Spartak Moscow needing only a point to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the issues surrounding the game.

Rotation

Loris Karius could return in goal for Liverpool (Empics)

Klopp’s balancing act

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not want to hand Spartak Moscow the initiative (Empics)

Who to choose?

There are defensive concerns with Joel Matip injured and Gomez and Ragnar Klavan recovering from illness and Klopp will hope he does not have to employ the experimental back three of Dejan Lovren, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can again as he did at Brighton. Alberto Moreno is set to return at left-back but it is further up the field where Klopp has to decide how aggressive to be. Sadio Mane is certain to be recalled having been rested on the south coast but Roberto Firmino has played 178 minutes in the last two games and, with the counter-attack their greatest threat, the Brazil international may be due a rest. By the same score, Mohamed Salah’s pace may be a key factor.