John Terry returns to Chelsea
The former England defender signed for Aston Villa after leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of last season
Once a blue, always a blue.
It seems John Terry cannot keep away from Chelsea.
The former England defender ended his long association with the club at the end of last season and signed a deal to join Championship side Aston Villa.
But Terry, currently nursing a broken foot, has been quick to return to the club since.
His former centre-back colleague David Luiz has uploaded a story to Instagram showing Terry wearing Chelsea kit in the treatment room at the club’s Cobham training ground.
