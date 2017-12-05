John Terry returns to Chelsea

Once a blue, always a blue.

It seems John Terry cannot keep away from Chelsea.

The former England defender ended his long association with the club at the end of last season and signed a deal to join Championship side Aston Villa.

But Terry, currently nursing a broken foot, has been quick to return to the club since.

His former centre-back colleague David Luiz has uploaded a story to Instagram showing Terry wearing Chelsea kit in the treatment room at the club’s Cobham training ground.