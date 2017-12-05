Menu

John Terry returns to Chelsea

UK & international sports

The former England defender signed for Aston Villa after leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of last season

John Terry left Chelsea at the end of last season (Adam Davy/PA)

Once a blue, always a blue.

It seems John Terry cannot keep away from Chelsea.

The former England defender ended his long association with the club at the end of last season and signed a deal to join Championship side Aston Villa.

But Terry, currently nursing a broken foot, has been quick to return to the club since.

His former centre-back colleague David Luiz has uploaded a story to Instagram showing Terry wearing Chelsea kit in the treatment room at the club’s Cobham training ground.

