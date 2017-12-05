James Anderson takes two early wickets as England’s Adelaide fightback continues

James Anderson took two more early wickets as England continued their second-Test fightback on day four at the Adelaide Oval.

Anderson (four for 34) first of all had nightwatchman Nathan Lyon holing out to mid-off, then in his next over Peter Handscomb squirting to gully – where Dawid Malan held a fine catch, diving to his right.

Australia, therefore, stumbled to 83 for six after an hour’s play, but still led by 298 after dominating the first two-and-a-half days here.

Victory for the hosts will open up a 2-0 series advantage, with three to play this winter.