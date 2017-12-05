Jack Wilshere pokes fun at his own injury record

It is a well known fact that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has struggled with injuries during his career to date.

Even the man himself can have a joke at his own expense, as his latest Instagram post shows.

The 25-year-old recently got in the Christmas spirit, taking his young family ice skating and uploading a picture to Instagram.

But it was the caption he added that got people talking, the England international poking fun at his own injury record by writing: “Positive week, managed to get through 20 minutes of ice skating without getting injured.”