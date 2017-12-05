Advertising
Injured Sunderland forward Watmore receives letter of support from Real Madrid
Watmore is facing another lengthy spell out with cruciate ligament damage just weeks after returning from 10 months out with a similar problem.
Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore has received a letter of support as he fights his way back from a second serious knee injury – from Real Madrid.
The 23-year-old is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines with cruciate ligament damage just weeks after returning from 10 months out with a similar problem.
However, he has been boosted as he sets out on the long haul back to fitness by the best wishes of the Spanish aristocrats in a letter signed by the club’s director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueno.
The former Altrincham player returned to action against Preston in September having been out since the start of December last year, but his comeback lasted only six games before he suffered a recurrence in the 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw with Millwall on November 18.
