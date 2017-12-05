Injured Maro Itoje a doubt for England’s Six Nations campaign

Maro Itoje has suffered a broken jaw and could be a doubt for the start of England’s Six Nations campaign.

The England and British and Irish Lions lock was injured in a collision with Mike Brown as Saracens lost out 20-19 to Harlequins in Sunday’s Aviva Premiership clash at The Stoop.

Saracens have confirmed Itoje’s injury as a fractured jaw, and the 23-year-old will now undergo further testing to determine his recovery period.

Maro Itoje is now a major doubt for England’s Six Nations campaign (Mark Kerton/PA)

England launch their Six Nations title defence against Italy in Rome on February 4, leaving Itoje two months to be fit to contest selection for Eddie Jones’ side.

“Scans have confirmed that Saracens forward Maro Itoje fractured his jaw in Sunday’s round 10 Aviva Premiership clash against Harlequins,” read a Saracens statement.

48' Sarries Sub: @maroitoje is off with what looks to be a facial injury, on in his place is Schalk Burger.



Har 8 Sar 10 #SarriesLive — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) December 3, 2017

“The 23-year-old England forward left the field in the 48th minute of Saracens’ 20-19 defeat at the Twickenham Stoop and was taken to hospital where scans confirmed the fracture.

“Itoje will now see a second specialist later this week to confirm his return to play schedule.”