Harry Kane rested by Tottenham for final Champions League group clash

Harry Kane will be among five key Tottenham players rested against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday but Dele Alli will start, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier and Hugo Lloris were all absent from training on Tuesday, with Pochettino confirming only those involved at Hotspur Way are in contention.

Spurs have already secured first place in Group H meaning the likes of Fernando Llorente, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Juan Foyth are expected to be given a chance in the dead rubber at Wembley.

Nineteen-year-old striker Kazaiah Sterling and 20-year-old midfielder Luke Amos, both academy graduates, will also be in the squad.

???? Mauricio confirms academy players Kazaiah Sterling and Luke Amos will be part of tomorrow's matchday squad to face APOEL. #COYS pic.twitter.com/RvuMG5LkH2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 5, 2017

Alli, however, who missed the first three group games through suspension, will play as the midfielder bids to recover both form and confidence.

“I think I am my own biggest critic,” Alli said. “Every time I know when I’m not playing well and if it’s not going well for me, it’s important that I keep working hard and trying every day to learn and improve as a player.”

Alli added: “Obviously I would like to be at my highest level in every single game and every training session but I don’t think that’s possible.

“So I think it’s been a good opportunity for me to learn more about myself as a player and as a person, so I’m looking forward to it and I’ve got to keep enjoying it.”

????️ @dele_official: "To miss the first three @championsleague games was horrible for me. I'm happy to be back involved and I'm looking forward to the game tomorrow." #COYS pic.twitter.com/TGAIOQrRyo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 5, 2017

Like Tottenham, Alli has saved his best performances for the Champions League this season as Spurs have now gone four Premier League matches without a win.

The dip has seen them fall 18 points behind Manchester City and four adrift of the top four.

“It’s not unusual for a team to have a dip in form,” Alli said. “There’s nothing to worry about for us. We’ve got a great team, a great manager, great staff, so we’re looking forward to getting into the next game and getting going.”

Pochettino refused to be drawn on the comments made by former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg that he had “allowed Tottenham to self-destruct” during last year’s game against Chelsea that handed Leicester the title.

Getting ready for our last game of the group stage ????#COYS pic.twitter.com/3nBzr20qDW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 5, 2017

The Argentinian also discounted reports suggesting Toby Alderweireld could need 14 weeks to overcome his hamstring injury. Alderweireld sustained the injury against Real Madrid on November 1.

“He is going to take a scan next week and we are going to see what happens,” Pochettino said. “I think it is misinterpreted or something. What I am sure is it will not take 14 weeks more.”

Victor Wanyama is also out with a knee injury while Erik Lamela, just back from a hip problem, is ineligible as he was not included in the club’s initial Champions League squad.