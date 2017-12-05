Devin Booker stars with 46 points as Phoenix Suns see off Philadelphia 76ers

The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker banked a season-high 46 points to outshine the Philadelphia 76ers 115-101 on Monday night.

Booker made four three-pointers, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter, while TJ Warren added 25, 15 of which came in the first half.

The 76ers could not match Phoenix’s ability on the three-pointers, shooting only seven in 30.

Devin Booker lights up for a season-high 46 points in @suns road win in Philly! #SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/heRPYRyuhw — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their dominant run, overcoming the Chicago Bulls 113-91 for their 12th straight victory – matching their longest winning streak last recorded in the 2014-15 season.

Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love each scored 24 points while LeBron James added 23 with six assists to hand Chicago their ninth loss in a row.

The Golden State Warriors’ four-game winning streak looked to be under threat in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans, as the trailed by 20 points at the end of the second quarter.

But 31 points from Stephen Curry and 22 from Klay Thompson saved the Warriors who ended the game 125-115, pushing the Pelicans to four losses in five.

The game ended in some disappointment for Curry, however, after he sprained his ankle, and Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were ejected after receiving technical fouls while arguing in the final minutes of the game.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics overcame the Milwaukee Bucks 111-100, while the Charlotte Hornets brought an end to four losses on the run with a 104-94 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Don't call it a comeback pic.twitter.com/cvg9QqE1r2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 5, 2017

LaMarcus Aldridge helped the San Antonio Spurs to victory with 17 points and 10 assists against the Detroit Pistons, who lost out 96-93.

The New York Knicks fought back from 96-65 down at the end of the third quarter but still lost 115-97 against the Indiana Pacers and the Memphis Grizzlies recorded their first win since November 7, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92.

The Dallas Mavericks reached a new season’s best for points, overcoming the Denver Nuggets 122-105, the Washington Wizards were thrashed 116-69 by the Utah Jazz, and the Atlanta Hawks were defeated 110-90 by the Brooklyn Nets.