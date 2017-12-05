Menu

David Haye and Tony Bellew to fight again in May

Published:

Haye’s bicep injury forced the fight to be rescheduled

Tony Bellew and David Haye

The postponed rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew will take place on May 5, promoter Eddie Hearn has announced.

Bellew beat Haye in their grudge match in March and the two had been due to face off again this month, only for Haye to suffer a bicep injury.

It was a cruel blow for the former world heavyweight champion, who was hindered in the first fight by a ruptured Achilles.

His bicep has also required surgery but he is now set to face the Liverpudlian at London’s O2 next spring.

“I’m thrilled to confirm that the rematch between myself and Tony Bellew will take place,” Haye told Hearn’s Matchroom Sports’ official website.

“Whilst the first chapter of the Haye-Bellew saga didn’t go my way, fans were left on the edge of their seats throughout the thrilling 11-round battle.

“The rematch in May will no doubt eclipse this.”

For his part, Bellew has stated his intention to deal with Haye before moving on to another domestic rival in the form of the returning Tyson Fury.

“I’m pleased to get a new date in the diary and I look forward to giving boxing fans a great night on May 5,” he said.

“To be honest I was looking forward to a great victory in December and a relaxing family break over Christmas but my mind is still very much on this fight and I will punish him for that.

“I now have a very clear plan for 2018 and that is to knock out David Haye and then knock out Tyson ‘Stavros Flatley’ Fury and end both their careers but first things first I need to rid the sport of David Haye on May 5 and I look forward to doing this in what I believe will be an explosive fight.”



