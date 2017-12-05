Chelsea settle for a point as Atletico Madrid crash out of the Champions League

Chelsea finished second in Champions League Group C after rallying to draw 1-1 with Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, already through, needed a win to secure top spot, but fell behind to Saul Niguez’s header as Atletico sought the victory they needed to have any chance of progressing.

Chelsea had chances, with Jan Oblak frustrating Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen heading wide, before Eden Hazard’s run forced Stefan Savic to turn the ball into his own net.

Atletico’s Slovenia goalkeeper could do little to prevent Savic’s own goal but he produced a series of fine stops to keep his side in the game. After getting down low to keep out Davide Zappacosta in the first half, Oblak also denied Alvaro Morata on a number of occasions, most notably when the former Real Madrid forward went through on goal shortly after Chelsea equalised.

With the draw for the knockout stages of the competition on Monday, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will rue not clinching top spot in the group. They could easily have done so with the number of opportunities they squandered; defender Andreas Christensen was particularly guilty, somehow directing his 67th-minute header wide of the open goal following Cesc Fabregas’ drilled cross from the left.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak 8, Jose Gimenez 6, Lucas Hernandez 5, Stefan Savic 6, Filipe Luis 6, Thomas Partey 5, Gabi 6, Saul Niguez 7, Koke 6, Antoine Griezmann 6, Fernando Torres 6. Subs: Yannick Carrasco (for Torres, 57) 5, Angel Correa (for Gabi, 78) 6, Luciano Vietto (for Gimenez, 79) 5.

West Ham v Chelsea (Premier League, December 9)

Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (LaLiga, December 10)