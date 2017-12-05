Menu

Celtic qualify for Europa League despite narrow defeat by Anderlecht

UK & international sports | Published:

Simunovic’s 62nd-minute mistake was not enough to prevent the Hoops moving into the second-tier European tournament

Celtic

Celtic clung on to book themselves a Europa League ticket despite Jozo Simunovic’s own goal handing Anderlecht a 1-0 win at Parkhead.

The Hoops knew all they had to do to avoid finishing bottom of Champions League Group B was prevent the Belgians winning by three clear goals.

And while Simunovic’s 62nd-minute mistake as he diverted Dennis Appiah’s cross past Craig Gordon raised the tension levels, Brendan Rodgers’ team held strong to ensure European action will be returning to Glasgow’s east end in the new year.

Star man – Sofiane Hanni

Sofiane Hanni
Sofiane Hanni was outstanding for the visitors (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Anderlecht skipper seemed to find space with effortless ease at times as he drifted in between Celtic’s defence and midfield. Had a couple more of his team-mates been on his wavelength the hosts may have found themselves in real trouble.

Player ratings

Scott Brown
Scott Brown (left) and Anderlecht’s Sofiane Hanni battle for the ball (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic: Craig Gordon 7 (out of 10), Mikael Lustig 6, Jozo Simunovic 6, Dedryck Boyata 6, Kieran Tierney 5, Scott Brown 7, Stuart Armstrong 5, Callum McGregor 6, James Forrest 7, Scott Sinclair 5, Moussa Dembele 6. Substitutes: Olivier Ntcham (for Armstrong, 46) 8, Tom Rogic (for Sinclair, 46) 7, Odsonne Edouard (for Dembele, 75) 5.

Anderlecht: Frank Boeckx 6, Dennis Appiah 7, Serigne Mbodji 6, Uros Spajic 7, Ivan Obradovic 7, Leander Dendoncker 6, Sven Kums 7, Pieter Gerkens 6, Sofiane Hanni 8, Adrien Trebel 7, Henry Onyekuru 6. Substitutes: Josue Sa (for Mbodji, 75) 5, Lukasz Teodorczyk (for Gerkens, 78) 5, Massimo Bruno (for Appiah, 90) 6.

Who’s up next?

Anderlecht v Charleroi, Jupiler Pro League, Sunday, December 10.

UK & international sports

