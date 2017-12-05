Advertising
Celtic qualify for Europa League despite narrow defeat by Anderlecht
Simunovic’s 62nd-minute mistake was not enough to prevent the Hoops moving into the second-tier European tournament
Celtic clung on to book themselves a Europa League ticket despite Jozo Simunovic’s own goal handing Anderlecht a 1-0 win at Parkhead.
The Hoops knew all they had to do to avoid finishing bottom of Champions League Group B was prevent the Belgians winning by three clear goals.
And while Simunovic’s 62nd-minute mistake as he diverted Dennis Appiah’s cross past Craig Gordon raised the tension levels, Brendan Rodgers’ team held strong to ensure European action will be returning to Glasgow’s east end in the new year.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Sofiane Hanni
The Anderlecht skipper seemed to find space with effortless ease at times as he drifted in between Celtic’s defence and midfield. Had a couple more of his team-mates been on his wavelength the hosts may have found themselves in real trouble.
Moment of the match
View from the stands
Player ratings
Celtic: Craig Gordon 7 (out of 10), Mikael Lustig 6, Jozo Simunovic 6, Dedryck Boyata 6, Kieran Tierney 5, Scott Brown 7, Stuart Armstrong 5, Callum McGregor 6, James Forrest 7, Scott Sinclair 5, Moussa Dembele 6. Substitutes: Olivier Ntcham (for Armstrong, 46) 8, Tom Rogic (for Sinclair, 46) 7, Odsonne Edouard (for Dembele, 75) 5.
Anderlecht: Frank Boeckx 6, Dennis Appiah 7, Serigne Mbodji 6, Uros Spajic 7, Ivan Obradovic 7, Leander Dendoncker 6, Sven Kums 7, Pieter Gerkens 6, Sofiane Hanni 8, Adrien Trebel 7, Henry Onyekuru 6. Substitutes: Josue Sa (for Mbodji, 75) 5, Lukasz Teodorczyk (for Gerkens, 78) 5, Massimo Bruno (for Appiah, 90) 6.
Who’s up next?
Anderlecht v Charleroi, Jupiler Pro League, Sunday, December 10.
