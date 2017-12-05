Celtic qualify for Europa League despite narrow defeat by Anderlecht

Celtic clung on to book themselves a Europa League ticket despite Jozo Simunovic’s own goal handing Anderlecht a 1-0 win at Parkhead.

The Hoops knew all they had to do to avoid finishing bottom of Champions League Group B was prevent the Belgians winning by three clear goals.

And while Simunovic’s 62nd-minute mistake as he diverted Dennis Appiah’s cross past Craig Gordon raised the tension levels, Brendan Rodgers’ team held strong to ensure European action will be returning to Glasgow’s east end in the new year.

Tweet of the match

.@btsportfootball Job done European football after Christmas ???????? Better second half but a loss all the same???? Brown and Ntcham outstanding ⚽️ Lots of hardwork to do at this level!!!! — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 5, 2017

Star man – Sofiane Hanni

Sofiane Hanni was outstanding for the visitors (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

The Anderlecht skipper seemed to find space with effortless ease at times as he drifted in between Celtic’s defence and midfield. Had a couple more of his team-mates been on his wavelength the hosts may have found themselves in real trouble.

Moment of the match

2’ – @rscanderlecht with a big chance but Craig Gordon excellently denies Sven Kums. [0-0] #UCL #CELAND — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) December 5, 2017

View from the stands

Advertising

Player ratings

Scott Brown (left) and Anderlecht’s Sofiane Hanni battle for the ball (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic: Craig Gordon 7 (out of 10), Mikael Lustig 6, Jozo Simunovic 6, Dedryck Boyata 6, Kieran Tierney 5, Scott Brown 7, Stuart Armstrong 5, Callum McGregor 6, James Forrest 7, Scott Sinclair 5, Moussa Dembele 6. Substitutes: Olivier Ntcham (for Armstrong, 46) 8, Tom Rogic (for Sinclair, 46) 7, Odsonne Edouard (for Dembele, 75) 5.

Anderlecht: Frank Boeckx 6, Dennis Appiah 7, Serigne Mbodji 6, Uros Spajic 7, Ivan Obradovic 7, Leander Dendoncker 6, Sven Kums 7, Pieter Gerkens 6, Sofiane Hanni 8, Adrien Trebel 7, Henry Onyekuru 6. Substitutes: Josue Sa (for Mbodji, 75) 5, Lukasz Teodorczyk (for Gerkens, 78) 5, Massimo Bruno (for Appiah, 90) 6.

Who’s up next?

The Hoops' #UCL campaign is over but the European adventure continues after Christmas.



The #UEL knock-out stages await… pic.twitter.com/l7nv0Jf7py — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) December 5, 2017

Anderlecht v Charleroi, Jupiler Pro League, Sunday, December 10.