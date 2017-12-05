Barcelona coast past Sporting in final Group D clash

Barcelona completed their Champions League Group D campaign with a 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon at the Nou Camp.

With the LaLiga leaders already qualified as group winners and a testing trip to Villarreal ahead on Sunday, coach Ernesto Valverde made the expected wholesale changes as talisman Lionel Messi started on the bench.

After a lacklustre first half, Barcelona broke the deadlock after 59 minutes when Paco Alcacer headed in from a corner and former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu netted an own goal in stoppage time, which left Sporting having to be content with a Europa League spot after finishing behind Juventus.

Tweet of the match

Mathieu forgets he was transferred in the summer and scores for Barcelona. Own goal! Barca lead 2-0. https://t.co/v7fFIhnAP0 — AS English (@English_AS) December 5, 2017

Star man – Paco Alcacer

On another night, Alcacer could have taken home the match ball. His perfectly-executed glancing header finally ended Sporting’s stubborn resistance just before the hour then later saw a low shot deflected just wide – and would have been set for a tap-in during stoppage time had former Barcelona defender Mathieu not got there first.

Moment of the match

Paco Alcacer, centre, headed Barcelona into the lead against Sporting Lisbon (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)

Stat Attack

✈️into the last 16 with 14 points in the group stage✅ W✅ W✅ W✅ D✅ D✅ W ?? Good job! #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/kl2GRR18id — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 5, 2017

Barcelona have now won their last 15 Champions League games at the Nou Camp, scoring 54 goals and letting in only seven.

Ratings

Barcelona: Jasper Cillessen 7 (out of 10), Nelson Semedo 6, Gerard Pique 6, Thomas Vermaelen 6, Lucas Digne 6, Ivan Rakitic 6, Andre Gomes 6, Denis Suarez 7, Aleix Vidal 6, Luis Suarez 6, Paco Alcacer 8. Subs: Lionel Messi (for Vidal, 60) 7, Sergio Busquets (for Pique, 64) 6, Paulinho (for Luis Suarez, 74) 6.

Sporting Lisbon: Rui Patricio 7 (out of 10), Cristiano Piccini 7, Sebastian Coates 6, Jeremy Mathieu 6, Bruno Cesar 6, Rodrigo Battaglia 6, William Carvalho 6, Stefan Ristovski 6, Bruno Fernandes 6, Marcos Acuna 6, Alan Ruiz 6. Subs: Bas Dost 6 (for Ruiz, 46), Gelson Martins (for Ristovski, 46) 6, Fabio Coentrao (for Bruno Cesar, 64) 6.

Who’s up next?

Villarreal v Barcelona (LaLiga, December 10)

Boavista v Sporting Lisbon (Primeira Liga, December 9)