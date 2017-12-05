Advertising
Ashes day four – in pictures and social
England are in with a chance of a historic run chase
Joe Root took it upon himself to keep English hopes alive as his team tried to complete a remarkable reversal of fortune in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.
Root’s men earned an outside shot at a national-record run chase after a sustained revival which saw them bowl Australia out for 138 and then reach 176 for four by stumps on day four, on the back of their captain’s unbeaten 67, in pursuit of a highly-improbable 354.
The architects of England’s improvements, dating back more than 24 hours after their miserable start to this match, have been Chris Woakes and Craig Overton with the bat and then James Anderson and Woakes again with the ball.
Anderson recorded his first five-wicket haul in Australia, while Woakes finished with four for 36, as the hosts mustered only a joint top individual score of 20 after Steve Smith chose not to enforce the follow-on the previous evening.
Session One
England knew what they had to do. Bowl Australia out quickly and cheaply from an overnight position of 53 for four.
James Anderson did his bit, with a first five-for in Australia.
— KP (@KP24) December 5, 2017
And the Barmy Army finally had something to cheer after a tough tour so far.
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 5, 2017
Session Two
So England knew what they needed to do. Bat well, better than they have all tour, and make a record chase not only at Adelaide but for them.
But Cook soon went after….
Session Three
England had done OK in the evening session, certainly more studious than before, but under the lights against some charged-up quicks was going to be different.
Clarke was right, the ball did fly. But so did Australian heads as Steve Smith continued to make poor decisions.
Steve Smith has had better days as captain…#Ashes
? BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/sAdUhfwygx
— The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 5, 2017
So England were chipper, the fans were chipper and all was looking as rosy as it could be given the chase. And then…
So what next? England have a chance, but it all largely depends on one man.
