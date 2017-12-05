Ashes day four – in pictures and social

Joe Root took it upon himself to keep English hopes alive as his team tried to complete a remarkable reversal of fortune in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Root’s men earned an outside shot at a national-record run chase after a sustained revival which saw them bowl Australia out for 138 and then reach 176 for four by stumps on day four, on the back of their captain’s unbeaten 67, in pursuit of a highly-improbable 354.

The architects of England’s improvements, dating back more than 24 hours after their miserable start to this match, have been Chris Woakes and Craig Overton with the bat and then James Anderson and Woakes again with the ball.

Anderson recorded his first five-wicket haul in Australia, while Woakes finished with four for 36, as the hosts mustered only a joint top individual score of 20 after Steve Smith chose not to enforce the follow-on the previous evening.

Session One



England knew what they had to do. Bowl Australia out quickly and cheaply from an overnight position of 53 for four.

The state of the game ahead of Day 4 on the old scoreboard #Ashes Follow: https://t.co/3UOCbsGqmO pic.twitter.com/XGbCsWhNKR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 5, 2017

James Anderson did his bit, with a first five-for in Australia.

England’s James Anderson took five wickets (Jason O’Brien/PA)

— KP (@KP24) December 5, 2017

The real GOAT ? Jimmy Anderson has a five-wicket haul for the first time in Australia. Well deserved ?#Ashes ? BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/34PdIOXlbz — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 5, 2017

And the Barmy Army finally had something to cheer after a tough tour so far.

? When he starts to swing, the Barmy Army sing, Jimmy Anderson ? A new song for England's leading wicket-taker ?#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/D22TRAuLqp — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 5, 2017

James Anderson leads England off after his five wickets (Jason O’Brien/PA)

— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 5, 2017

Session Two

So England knew what they needed to do. Bat well, better than they have all tour, and make a record chase not only at Adelaide but for them.

I’ll eat my hat ? well done England ???????,still in the game.As we’ve said Australian line up isn’t great ? England just have to get runs on the. Board ? — Darren Gough (@DGoughie) December 5, 2017

"Bad luck to the Aussies, couldn't happen to nicer people, not reviewing it…"@GeoffreyBoycott doesn't mind Alastair's Cook let off ?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/KiWsBfgnT2 — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 5, 2017

But Cook soon went after….

If you talk the talk, you have to walk the walk…! @NathLyon421 is running. Good on him! #Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 5, 2017

Session Three

England had done OK in the evening session, certainly more studious than before, but under the lights against some charged-up quicks was going to be different.

Massive session coming up for the Aussies. We are about to see this pink ball fly… ?? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 5, 2017

Clarke was right, the ball did fly. But so did Australian heads as Steve Smith continued to make poor decisions.

Joe Root survives ? He leaves a straight one but DRS saves him… Please, Joe, don't do that to us again ? 101-3 (354 Target)#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Uo11TnvAlW — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 5, 2017

Well played again @root66 but hopefully just the start. Come on @englandcricket keep going boys! #ashes — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) December 5, 2017

Joe Root and Dawid Malan touch gloves (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Steve Smith has had better days as captain…#Ashes

? BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/sAdUhfwygx

— The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 5, 2017

Lyon appeals for LBW against Root, turned down. "Shall we lend you a review?" sing the Barmy Army. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) December 5, 2017

A reason why the The Barmy Army are the best fans in the world ? Steve Smith has used up all of his reviews and they love it…so does Joe Root ?#Ashes ? BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/2BBydfXJfM — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 5, 2017

So England were chipper, the fans were chipper and all was looking as rosy as it could be given the chase. And then…

WICKET Cummins bowls Malan for 29 169/4 #Ashes Follow: https://t.co/jclJcMrBB2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 5, 2017

So what next? England have a chance, but it all largely depends on one man.