Aberdeen refuse Rangers permission to speak to manager Derek McInnes

UK & international sports | Published:

Pedro Caixinha left Rangers six weeks ago

Rangers have had an approach for Derek McInnes knocked back (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen have knocked back an enquiry from Rangers to speak to Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes, the Dons have announced.

Gers have made the 46-year-old former Ibrox midfielder their number one target to replace Pedro Caixinha.

But in club statement Aberdeen said: “Aberdeen Football Club has announced this evening that Rangers have contacted the club asking for permission to speak to Derek McInnes and that permission has been refused.”

Ibrox chiefs have been accused of dithering over the six weeks that have followed Caixinha’s sacking.

But they finally made their move for McInnes late on Tuesday afternoon – just two days after he had seen his Dons side beaten for the second time in the space of a week by the Light Blues.

Derek McInnes
Derek McInnes has been frustrated by the speculation (Ian Rutherford/PA)

After Sunday’s 2-1 defeat, McInnes admitted his annoyance that speculation linking him to the Govan vacancy had been allowed to “drag on and on”.

It now remains to be seen whether Gers will return with an improved offer, with McInnes understood to have an £800,000 release clause written into his Pittodrie contract.

