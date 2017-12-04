Willy Twiston-Davies quits the saddle with eyes fixed on the future

Willy Twiston-Davies has made the difficult decision to call time on his riding career despite recovering from injury.

The 23-year-old jockey has been out of action since breaking two vertebrae and two ribs in a fall from Foxtail Hill, trained by his father Nigel, on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The doctor has cleared Twiston-Davies for a return to the saddle, but the popular rider has decided to focus on an immediate career in the bloodstock world before eventually following in the training footsteps of his Grand National and Gold Cup-winning father Nigel.

Over the last few weeks I have decided that I will not be returning to race riding ! Looking forward to what the future holds in Bloodstock and eventually taking over from Dad. So many people to thank for some great memories . pic.twitter.com/dbYOuVwODq — Willy Twiston-davies (@willy_twiston) December 4, 2017

Twiston-Davies said: “In some ways it was a tough decision to make and obviously I will miss it a lot, but at the same time I can see myself training one day, perhaps when dad calls it a day, and I’m also keen to concentrate on the bloodstock side of things.

“Now I’ve made this decision and it’s out there, hopefully it might open a few more oppportunities.”

Despite a relatively short riding career, Twiston-Davies enjoyed major success under both codes.

PRIMITIVO wins the King George V Stakes. #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/LxI6RmKeVF — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 16, 2016

The highlight of nearly 200 on the Flat was victory aboard the Alan King-trained Primitivo in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot in 2016, while he won a Grade Two novice chase for his father earlier this year.

He burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old amateur when winning the Fox Hunters’ Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Baby Run in 2011.

He added: “I’ve been a very luck chap. I’m one of the youngest guys to ride over the Grand National fences, I’ve had Cheltenham winners, a Royal Ascot winner and a Glorious Goodwood winner.

“The injuries have been difficult, but that’s not the reason I’m stopping and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”