No flat bat for Geoffrey Boycott as Michael Vaughan gets him in the nets

After spending years listening to Geoffrey Boycott talk a good game in the commentary box, Michael Vaughan took great delight in analysing the former England batsman’s technique.

The 77-year-old ex-Yorkshire captain was, reluctantly, made to face a ball from Vaughan in the nets at the Adelaide Oval, and the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper was surprised by the results.

Not quite the straight bat we were used to, that’s more like @KP24 ?#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/UTQAwyZZQt

— The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 4, 2017

Challenged by Vaughan to show he can walk the walk, Boycott turned to Ricky Ponting to get him out of a hole.

But the former Australia captain offered no assistance, and looked on in amusement as Vaughan bowled a ball at his countryman – “Let’s see if you’re as good as you talk about”.

Boycott claimed his shot would have gone for four; Vaughan suggested he would have been caught at short mid-wicket. You decide…