Nathan Lyon’s spectacular catch got everyone talking

Spinner dismissed Moeen Ali in Adelaide

Australiaâs Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali (Jason OâBrien/PA)

Nathan Lyon had plenty to say before the Ashes started and so far he’s backed up his words.

Impressive in the first Test in Brisbane, the Australian spinner took four wickets as England were cleaned up for 227 in Adelaide.

A stunning return catch off Moeen Ali was the highlight and it’s fair to say Aussie fans enjoyed it, as they took to Twitter to celebrate the man they know as ‘Garry the Goat’.

