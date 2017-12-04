Nathan Lyon’s spectacular catch got everyone talking

Nathan Lyon had plenty to say before the Ashes started and so far he’s backed up his words.

Impressive in the first Test in Brisbane, the Australian spinner took four wickets as England were cleaned up for 227 in Adelaide.

A stunning return catch off Moeen Ali was the highlight and it’s fair to say Aussie fans enjoyed it, as they took to Twitter to celebrate the man they know as ‘Garry the Goat’.

WHAT. A CATCHNathan Lyon launches himself to take a one-handed beauty to dismiss Moeen Ali. #NiceGarryLIVE: https://t.co/WLvGyhbzD0 pic.twitter.com/ZKbuhAdsMy — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) December 4, 2017

Glenn McGrath: "You won't see a better one-handed catch at the Adelaide Oval." Nathan Lyon: "Hold my drink." ???#Ashes pic.twitter.com/kEBt6WBiTZ — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) December 4, 2017

Secret footage of Nathan Lyon practicing catch before #Ashes Test. pic.twitter.com/kNFjj77f2P — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) December 4, 2017