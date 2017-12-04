James Harden secures lift off for the Houston Rockets

A big-scoring performance from James Harden saw the Houston Rockets overcome the Los Angeles Lakers for their seventh win a row.

Harden scored 36 points and made nine assists while Eric Gordon added 22 points in the 118-95 victory.

James Harden scored 36 points and dished out 9 assists in the @HoustonRockets win over the @Lakers. Houston has now won 7 straight and 13 of their last 14 games!#Rockets pic.twitter.com/oAYGAQ6rfg — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2017

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball failed to reach the same heights – with two points and three assists – as the Lakers fell to five successive losses.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook recorded his seventh triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 90-87.

Westbrook made 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the narrow victory which was saved by a Thunder rebound after Brandon Paul missed a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry continued to dominate with 30 points in 30 minutes for the Golden State Warriors.

Advertising

Another 30 point outing for Steph Curry helped the @warriors take down the @MiamiHEAT in Miami! Durant: 24 PTS, 7 AST#DubNation pic.twitter.com/ySPPZpGeJH — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2017

The third quarter proved all the difference as the Warriors – only two up at half-time – scored 37 to the Miami’s Heat’s 17 and continued to charge into the fourth to settle the game at 123-95.

The Los Angeles Clippers were defeated 106-122 against the Minnesota Timberwolves as Jimmy Butler got to work in the fourth, scoring 20 points.

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points for the @Timberwolves in their win over the @LAClippers! Taj Gibson: 20 PTS, 11 REB#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/zGUnB6V8Vp — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2017

LA’s Austin Rivers scored 30 points – a season’s best – but it was not enough and Butler’s total of 33 across the night lifted the Wolves to a 112-106 victory.