Football rumours from the media

Liverpool will be hoping they can hold on to star player Mohamed Salah amid reports Real Madrid are interested in signing the 25-year-old. According to the Mirror, Egypt manager Hector Cuper said the Spanish giants want to bring the winger to Madrid following his impressive 18 goals in 24 appearances for the Reds. Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for £34million in the summer.

Ausburg right-back Daniel Opare could be making his way to the Premier League when he becomes available for transfer in January, according to the Daily Mail. Everton, West Ham, Stoke and Swansea are all reportedly interested in the 27-year-old, who is likely to command a £3million price-tag.

Sam Allardyce has said he knows Ross Barkley’s future at Everton is not a certainty – but admitted he would be “delighted” to keep the 23-year-old at the club, the Mirror reports. The injured midfielder has not yet made an appearance for the Toffees this season, and after a failed move to Chelsea in the summer, it appears the transfer saga could continue next year. On the possibility that Barkley will stay at his boyhood club, Allardyce said: “I do not know,” the paper reports.

West Brom may face a fight to keep teenage star Tyler Roberts at The Hawthorns, the Daily Mirror says. The 18-year-old, currently on loan at Walsall, has put in impressive performances of late, sparking interest from Marseille, with the opportunity of a first-team start potentially enough lure him to Ligue 1, according to the paper.

A fall-out at Sevilla could see Steven N’Zonzi back playing in England, The Sun reports. The 28-year-old has not appeared for the Spanish club since being substituted against Liverpool last month. He was reported to have left the stadium at half-time following the decision. But now, after showing interest in the midfielder during the summer, Arsenal could be willing to trigger his £35million release clause, the paper says.

Sam Allardyce could make Watford striker Troy Deeney one of his first targets in January after taking the helm at Everton, according to ESPN. It says the Toffees are looking to boost the number of strikers in the team to overcome this season’s goal drought.

Newcastle’s Aleksandar Mitrovic could be moving back to Anderlecht come the January transfer window, reports suggest. The Chronicle reports on rumours in Belgium that the 23-year-old is looking to his old club after gaining little play time with the Magpies, who are also said to be willing to consider loaning out the striker as part of an option-to-buy deal.