England lose three key wickets as pressure mounts in Adelaide fightback

England’s hopes of lasting resistance were already fading early on day three of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The tourists lost James Vince in the first full over after the resumption, to only the fourth ball he faced off Josh Hazlewood, caught-behind for two trying to force off the back foot.

Joe Root looks dejected after Australia’s Pat Cummins took his wicket at the Adelaide Oval ( Jason O’Brien/PA)

But it was the departures of captain Joe Root, edging an attempted drive at Pat Cummins to third slip, and then Alastair Cook – also caught at slip off Nathan Lyon – which really piled the pressure on England try to avoid going 2-0 down with three to play.

WICKET Cook caught at first slip off Lyon.



80/4 #Asheshttps://t.co/xDptff9Boh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 4, 2017

With an hour to go to the tea break, in reply to 442 for eight declared, they had stumbled to 82 for four.