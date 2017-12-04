Douvan stands tall among 11 Tingle Creek entries

The mighty Douvan is the star name among 11 entries for the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday.

Willie Mullins’ remarkable seven-year-old won his first 13 races on leaving France, including successive victories at the Cheltenham Festival in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Arkle Trophy.

Douvan is devastating in the Arkle with a foot-perfect performance! #TheFestival https://t.co/Ej8hZYHFu1 — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 15, 2016

He was unbeaten in his first nine appearances over fences, but returned injured after suffering a shock defeat in last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase in March and is set to make his first competitive start since in this weekend’s Grade One feature.

Mullins has also entered last year’s winner Un De Sceaux, but providing Douvan does make the trip across the Irish Sea, he is more likely to remain on home soil to contest Sunday’s Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Douvan and Un De Sceaux among 11 entries for the Tingle Creek Chase @Sandownpark pic.twitter.com/ZOYlxXPFUK — PA Racing (@PAracing) December 4, 2017

Henry de Bromhead is doubly represented, with reigning Champion Chase hero Special Tiara joined by stablemate Ordinary World.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Fox Norton looked better than ever when comfortably reversing Champion Chase form with Special Tiara in last month’s Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and he is also in the mix.

Paul Nicholls has claimed the Tingle Creek on a record nine occasions, with National Hunt greats Kauto Star and Master Minded both dual winners.

This year the Ditcheat maestro could call upon one or both of last month’s Haldon Gold Cup one-two Politologue and San Benedeto.

Gary Moore’s Ar Mad, Kim Bailey’s Charbel, the Tom George-trained Sir Valentino and Top Gamble from Kerry Lee’s yard complete the list.