Conor McGregor delivers upside-down message to his followers

Conor McGregor has told his Instagram followers to make news rather than read it – but there’s something wrong with his message.

In a picture posted on his account on Sunday night, the UFC star and one-time boxer said: “Don’t read the paper. MAKE THE PAPER.”

However, there was something wrong with the paper he was reading…

Don't read the paper. MAKE THE PAPER. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

He swapped UFC for the boxing ring in August when he took on Floyd Mayweather Jnr and lasted 10 rounds.

Last week, UFC president Dana White admitted McGregor may never return to the sport.