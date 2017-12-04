Advertising
Conor McGregor delivers upside-down message to his followers
UFC star was aboard his private jet
Conor McGregor has told his Instagram followers to make news rather than read it – but there’s something wrong with his message.
In a picture posted on his account on Sunday night, the UFC star and one-time boxer said: “Don’t read the paper. MAKE THE PAPER.”
However, there was something wrong with the paper he was reading…
He swapped UFC for the boxing ring in August when he took on Floyd Mayweather Jnr and lasted 10 rounds.
Last week, UFC president Dana White admitted McGregor may never return to the sport.
