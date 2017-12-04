Chelsea v Atletico Madrid – Talking Points

Chelsea lead Champions League Group C entering the final round of fixtures, where opponents Atletico Madrid need a victory to have any hope of progressing to the last 16.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the talking points ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

El Cholo character

Diego Simeone, nicknamed El Cholo, lauded the character of his players in an unusual way when Atletico won 3-1 at Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals in April 2014.

“I want to thank the mothers of these kids, because they were born with balls this big,” Simeone said. That side, featuring Thibaut Courtois and Diego Costa, were beaten finalists to city rivals Real, but won LaLiga.

The 2017 side will need to show similar levels of character and even that might not be enough to avoid dropping into the Europa League.

Winning does not make it easy

Chelsea, already through, have a two-point advantage over Roma and will top the group with victory over Atletico.

Even a win does not mean Atletico advance, as they need Roma to fail to beat Qarabag. If the Italian side draw it would be enough for Atletico on head-to-head.

But there is no guarantee that topping the group and achieving a ‘favourable’ seeding for the last-16 draw will make life easier.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus or Sporting Lisbon, Sevilla, Porto or Leipzig are possible opponents for Chelsea if they win Group C.

Diego Costa forgotten?

Atletico Madrid’s new signing Diego Costa (right) looks relieved after his side score the first goal of the game

And the goalscoring form of Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard has dampened discussion of Costa, who claimed two Premier League titles and 59 goals in 120 Chelsea appearances.

He only scored twice in 15 Champions League games for the Blues, though, and could soon by plying his trade in the Europa League. He will be available when Atletico’s player registration embargo is lifted in January.

The lure of Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid

His contract expires in June 2019, so it is nearing crunch time. Real Madrid are reportedly interested, but they also have a long-standing admiration in David De Gea and the Manchester United goalkeeper showed at Arsenal he is the world’s best.

Hazard has regularly been linked with Real, too, in no small part due to his admiration for Zinedine Zidane.

The playmaker is under contract until 2021. Defender David Luiz, meanwhile, has been linked with Real since falling out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Rotation, rotation

With games coming thick and fast in a schedule Conte has repeatedly moaned about, the Blues head coach is expected to rotate his options.

It will be intriguing to see if he rests any of his big guns (Hazard, Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante) against Atletico to prioritise Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham.