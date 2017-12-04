Celtic v Anderlecht talking points

Celtic conclude their doomed Champions League campaign when they take on Anderlecht at Parkhead on Tuesday night.

However, the Hoops can clinch a Europa League spot against the Belgian side and here, Press Association Sport looks at the talking points.

Celtic bidding for progress

Scott Sinclair netted when Celtic beat Anderlecht in Brussels – his sixth goal in Europe this season!

There is no surprise that European heavyweights Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, handing out defeats home and away to both sides.

But Celtic’s fine 3-0 away win against Anderlecht puts them in pole position for third place in Group B and a Europa League spot. The Scottish champions need to avoid the same or heavier defeat against Anderlecht.

Stick or twist?

If the Belgians had held on for a point against Bayern Munich last month then Tuesday night’s game would have taken on a different hue, as any win at all would have been enough for the visitors.

However, a goal from Corentin Tolisso gave the German giants a 2-1 victory and left Anderlecht with a mighty task in Glasgow.

The Belgian side might need to go gung-ho to have any chance but manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has stated they would be happy with any victory. That could change if they go one up early on.

Striking choices

Premiership Highlights: All the action from the Bhoys five-star performance at the weekend against Motherwell at Celtic Park.

French striker Odsonne Edouard scored the first hat-trick of his senior career in a 5-1 win over Motherwell.

The 19-year-old striker, who is on loan from PSG, has played third fiddle to Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths this season.

The former is fit again after an ankle injury while Griffiths was rested from the start on Saturday and Brendan Rodgers must be happy to have a range of options up front.

European validation

BR: "We want to give the supporters a Champions League victory at home with this being the last game in the group. The supporters have been incredible for us home and away so we'll look to finish this campaign with a victory."

In the midst of domestic dominance, Celtic need to get some European victories under their belt.

Celtic stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 67 matches at the weekend but the victory in Belgium ended a 10-game run without a victory in the Champions League group stages.

The Parkhead side have only taken four points from their last nine home games in the Champions League proper and will be keen to take a confidence-boosting win into a likely Europea League campaign.