Menu

Advertising

Celtic v Anderlecht talking points

UK & international sports | Published:

The Hoops can clinch a Europa League spot against the Belgian side

Celtic’s James Forrest scores his side’s fifth goal of the game during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo Picture date: Saturday December 2, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire. RESTICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Celtic conclude their doomed Champions League campaign when they take on Anderlecht at Parkhead on Tuesday night.

However, the Hoops can clinch a Europa League spot against the Belgian side and here, Press Association Sport looks at the talking points.

Celtic bidding for progress

There is no surprise that European heavyweights Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, handing out defeats home and away to both sides.

But Celtic’s fine 3-0 away win against Anderlecht puts them in pole position for third place in Group B and a Europa League spot. The Scottish champions need to avoid the same or heavier defeat against Anderlecht.

Stick or twist?

Advertising

If the Belgians had held on for a point against Bayern Munich last month then Tuesday night’s game would have taken on a different hue, as any win at all would have been enough for the visitors.

However, a goal from Corentin Tolisso gave the German giants a 2-1 victory and left Anderlecht with a mighty task in Glasgow.

The Belgian side might need to go gung-ho to have any chance but manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has stated they would be happy with any victory. That could change if they go one up early on.

Striking choices

Advertising

French striker Odsonne Edouard scored the first hat-trick of his senior career in a 5-1 win over Motherwell.

The 19-year-old striker, who is on loan from PSG, has played third fiddle to Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths this season.

The former is fit again after an ankle injury while Griffiths was rested from the start on Saturday and Brendan Rodgers must be happy to have a range of options up front.

European validation

In the midst of domestic dominance, Celtic need to get some European victories under their belt.

Celtic stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 67 matches at the weekend but the victory in Belgium ended a 10-game run without a victory in the Champions League group stages.

The Parkhead side have only taken four points from their last nine home games in the Champions League proper and will be keen to take a confidence-boosting win into a likely Europea League campaign.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News