Australia v England – story of day three

Re-energised England produced a spirited revival with bat and ball but still trailed badly after three days of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Only a sterling, unbeaten 41 from debutant number nine Craig Overton helped the tourists approach even relative respectability in their first innings as Nathan Lyon (four for 60) and Mitchell Starc (three for 49) shared the bulk of the proceeds.

Then after Australia decided against enforcing the follow-on, James Anderson and Chris Woakes deservedly bagged two wickets each under lights in the hosts’ 53 for four at stumps.

When they faltered to an alarming 142 for seven, England were still 300 runs adrift, before Overton and Woakes’ eighth-wicket stand of 66 helped them to 227 all out.

Anderson and Stuart Broad then used the new ball emphatically better than they had on day one – but with an overall lead of 268 at the close, Australia retained their grip on this match.

Overton chose right moment

England’s debutant number nine had made scores of nought, nought and nought in his three attempts in the pre-series tour matches. But there was no fluke about his unbeaten 41 at his first attempt in the Ashes – an innings which suggests he will be capable of making many more handy Test runs down the order.

Shot of the day

Chris Woakes performed admirably with the bat (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Too little too late?

The above phrase could equally apply to England’s first-innings batting or their improved bowling. They conceded a deficit of 215 after a flaky display from the top order and a slow start with the ball first time round – in contrast to Broad and Anderson’s testing spells when Australia began again under lights.

Stat of the day

Craig Overton shows his broken bat to Chris Woakes (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Tweet of the day

Mitchell Johnson’s bouncers for England are no longer on the pitch, but the 2013/14 Ashes hero was clearly enjoying it almost as much from the sidelines.

What next?

England must face the music again here – while the majority of their supporters hide behind the settee in the dark at home.