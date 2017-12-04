Ashes day three – in pictures and social

Re-energised England produced a spirited revival with bat and ball but still trailed badly after three days of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Only a sterling, unbeaten 41 from debutant number nine Craig Overton helped the tourists approach even relative respectability in their first innings as Nathan Lyon (four for 60) and Mitchell Starc (three for 49) shared the bulk of the proceeds.

Then after Australia decided against enforcing the follow-on, James Anderson and Chris Woakes deservedly bagged two wickets each under lights in the hosts’ 53 for four at stumps.

Fighting finish to a challenging day 3 for England! Australia lead by 268 runs. Full scorecard here ➡️ https://t.co/6PwETw6fBY pic.twitter.com/79q2vCoDkE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 4, 2017

When they faltered to an alarming 142 for seven, England were still 300 runs adrift, before Overton and Woakes’ eighth-wicket stand of 66 helped them to 227 all out.

Anderson and Stuart Broad then used the new ball emphatically better than they had on day one – but with an overall lead of 268 at the close, Australia retained their grip on this match.

Session one

Josh Hazelwood celebrates the early wicket of James Vince (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Advertising

Cook went shortly after to spinner Nathan Lyon and TV host Piers Morgan struggled to hide his dissatisfaction.

Dreadful shot by Cook.Nearly as dreadful as the shot by Root. Dreadful morning for England. Dreadful outlook for the #Ashes All of it is just… dreadful. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2017

It was not a good session for the tourists.

Advertising

Session two

They say catches win matches and two fine reactionary catches off their own bowling from Starc and Lyon turned the screw on England.

Pietersen was impressed.

Catches win matches – 2 of the finest you’ll ever see off their own bowling. #Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 4, 2017

And Starc’s catch even caught the attention of his wife, fellow Australia cricketer Alyssa Healy.

Helps when you’ve got buckets for hands — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) December 4, 2017

And he had his own say at stumps.

Mitchell Starc has his say on the two stunning return catches on day three #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ixSbamHNrt — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 4, 2017

Lyon’s acrobatics also caught the eye.

A flying goat ?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/JABjFMhvJO — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 4, 2017

With England’s demise 219 for eight at the break, Morgan was still less than impressed.

Get a bloody grip, England. This is pathetic. #ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2017

And called for the return of a former captain and friend.

Former Australia quick Mitchell Johnson though, had a different take on proceedings.

Craig Overton and Chris Woakes gave England brief hope with a stand of 66 but the follow-on looked a tough ask.

Session three

Australia quickly wrapped up the England innings and captain Steve Smith surprised many by not enforcing the follow on.

We are all out for 227 and trail by 215 after the first innings #Ashes Australia will not enforce the follow-on. Live: https://t.co/Wyh8Zt3NWV pic.twitter.com/YtnIhFr3tW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 4, 2017

Great days play here in Adelaide. Aust missed a trick by not enforcing the follow on under lights & I feel it was possibly a sports science decision not a cricket decision. Aust still ahead in the game as they lead by 265 but if England could chase 350 or less then you never know — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 4, 2017

Worse decision:Root at the toss?Smith not enforcing follow on?#Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 4, 2017

Was it the right decision not to get England to follow on❓#ashes https://t.co/04oJp9gUmL — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 4, 2017

England staged a fightback with the ball starting to swing under the lights.

And after the removal of Usman Khawaja and David Warner, England thought they had claimed Smith without scoring but the captain was saved by DRS.

So, so close ?? Keep going, Jimmy! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/rn7XjKvduC — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 4, 2017

Smith saved by the @Specsavers DRS! Plenty happening with the pink ball under lights… #Ashes pic.twitter.com/469DjfbeyK — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 4, 2017

It did not take long though for England to get their man and this time there was no saving Smith.

And… OUT! It stays with Umpire's Call and Smith has to go for 6, Australia now 4-50: https://t.co/MboRNr0wWd #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 4, 2017

The enthralling final session showed Test cricket at its very best with England rallying to give themselves a glimmer of hope of levelling the series.

What a test match!!! Keep fighting lads!!! Come on!!! #Ashes — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) December 4, 2017

England finally bowling how they should have bowled on Day 1 –pitching it up & getting wickets. Not rocket science, chaps. #ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2017

Great comeback from England … Got a Small sniff but it’s only a small one … 315 the largest ever total chased here in #Adelaide … #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 4, 2017