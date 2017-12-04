Alex Hales back in the England reckoning after being told he will not be charged

Alex Hales will face no criminal charges over the fracas in Bristol which resulted in his and Ben Stokes’ suspension from England selection and is therefore back in line to be picked again.

The 28-year-old opener has not played for his country, or any professional cricket, since he and Stokes became embroiled in the late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25.

But following a brief statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board, Hales can expect to be selected once more when the Ashes tourists announce their squad for the limited-overs leg of their Australia trip following the conclusion of the ongoing second Test in Adelaide.