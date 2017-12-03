Stuart Broad makes early England breakthrough on day two of Adelaide Ashes Test

Stuart Broad made an instant breakthrough on day two as England sought to hit back in the second Ashes Test at Adelaide.

Australia, 209 for four overnight, lost Peter Handscomb lbw on the back foot to just the third delivery as play resumed early following Saturday’s rain breaks.

There was more drizzle around again, and increased movement off a pitch which also seemed to have got slightly quicker.

But after half-an-hour, the jury was still out on Joe Root’s surprise decision to bowl first here, as Australia responded to their setback with a rush of boundaries on the way to 236 for five.