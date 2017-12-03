New England Patriots closing in on AFC East title

The New England Patriots inched closer to securing the AFC East championship after beating the Buffalo Bills 23-3 to extend their winning run to eight games.

Running back Rex Burkhead scored a pair of touchdowns after Stephen Gostkowski’s three field goals had given New England the half-time lead.

Tom Brady completed 21 of 30 passes for 258 yards, while Rob Gronkowski starred in the second half as the Patriots won their 14th successive road game.

The Minnesota Vikings also claimed their eighth win in a row, with Case Keenum throwing two touchdown passes in their 14-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Calais Campbell made history as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts 30-10, becoming the franchise’s single-season sack leader after taking his total to 12.5 in the first quarter.

The Miami Dolphins ended their five-game losing run with a 35-9 victory over the Denver Broncos, condemning their visitors to an eighth straight loss.

The Tennessee Titans remain at the top of the AFC South after beating the Houston Texans 24-13.

Josh McCown starred as the New York Jets beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-31 in an exciting encounter, completing 26 of 36 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown.

Robbie Gould returned to haunt his former team as he scored every point for the San Francisco 49ers in their 15-14 win over the Chicago Bears, including a last-gasp field goal.

The Green Bay Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-20 thanks to Aaron Jones’ touchdown run in overtime, while Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes in the Baltimore Ravens’ 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions.