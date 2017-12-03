LeBron James helps the Cavaliers tame the Grizzlies

LeBron James put in a commanding performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers to lead a 116-111 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The reigning NBA player of the month scored 34 points – seven in the dying minutes – and also had 12 assists to give the Cavs their 11th win in a row.

LeBron scores @cavs last 13 PTS, finishes with 34 PTS & 12 AST to guide CLE to 11th straight win! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/6F948BkW6t — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 3, 2017

Kevin Love scored 20 points and 11 rebounds and, despite a fightback by the Grizzlies to tie at 109 after the third, James dominated in the fourth quarter, claiming 13 points, to see out the victory.

Despite a number of injuries, the Denver Nuggets triumphed 115-100 against the LA Lakers.

Will Barton came to life at the end of the match, scoring 13 of his 16 points in the final eight minutes, while Jamal Murray added 28 points for the Nuggets.

Boogie does work! He finishes with 38 points & 8 rebounds. @PelicansNBA take it on the road over @trailblazers 123-116. pic.twitter.com/5iFmKCfpT9 — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins had a good night for the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 38 points in the 123-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, while Kyrie Irving also stood out for the Boston Celtics, with an impressive three-pointer in the last two minutes helping clinch the 116-111 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Advertising

The Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was celebrating after his team’s 108-82 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers gave him his 700th career win. Only 17 NBA coaches before him can lay claim to the same feat.

33 points from Giannis guide @Bucks to third straight win! pic.twitter.com/EoPv2XVLFL — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2017

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the Detroit Pistons 108-103 thanks to 25 points and 10 rebounds from Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 109-104, and Dennis Schroder scored 24 points as the Atlanta Hawks overcame the Brooklyn Nets 114-102 away from home.