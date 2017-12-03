Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham must get back to winning ways soon

Tottenham have heaped pressure on themselves by failing to win any of their last four Premier League matches, according to Jan Vertonghen.

Spurs ground out a 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday, forced to battle for a point after Davinson Sanchez was shown a red card for putting a forearm into Richarlison’s face.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side face an uphill struggle to climb back into the league’s top four, having slipped to sixth in the table.

FULL-TIME: We end the game with 10 men, but battle back to secure a share of the spoils at Vicarage Road. #COYS pic.twitter.com/lmZivXxAyu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2017

And now defender Vertonghen accepts Tottenham have serious work to do to set their league season back on track.

“We have to get back to winning ways and we know that,” said Vertonghen.

“We had a run where we had to win a couple of games and we didn’t so I suppose the pressure is a little bit more, but we know we can win these games.”

?️ Mauricio: "We showed good character after going behind. To play with 10 for 40 minutes was difficult, but the team was always fighting." pic.twitter.com/Iuct2UtOSP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2017

Watford plundered the early lead at Vicarage Road on Saturday, Christian Kabasele’s header putting the hosts ahead.

Son Heung-min’s tap-in drew Tottenham level before the break, but the visitors were unable to claim a much-needed victory.

Eric Dier was lucky not to concede a last-gasp penalty for handball, too, leaving Spurs in two minds about the value of their point on the road.

?️ Son: "We're all disappointed. It’s a tough time, but we have to stay together. We are one team with the fans. We don't have time to think negatively, we have to look forward." pic.twitter.com/KbjiMaDTMB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2017

“We wanted to win, even with 10 men we were still looking good and it feels like we’ve dropped two points here even after the red card,” said Vertonghen.

“We kept fighting, we still had at least 50 per cent of the game and if we’d gone for 10, 15 minutes longer, I think we could have won. We knew we had to level up our physical game and I think we did well there.

“We showed that we want to fight for each other and in this phase of the season that is the most important thing.”

And now full focus on the derby tomorrow #COYS pic.twitter.com/PAZX6E4Sol — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) November 17, 2017

Full-back Kieran Trippier insisted Tottenham remain unfazed by their recent run.

Asked if Spurs feel any concerns over their winless run, Trippier replied: “No, of course not. We’ve got a fantastic team, great spirit, a hungry young team and a great manager – we just have to keep going.

“It was difficult when we went down to 10 men but we still created chances and kept pushing on for the three points. We had to dig deep. Watford are a good side and they played well.”

? | Marco Silva reflects on a point gained for #watfordfc against @SpursOfficial this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fC0vGnkoTK — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) December 2, 2017

Hornets boss Marco Silva believes his side showed progress from their good performance in the midweek 4-2 home loss to Manchester United.

“We competed against a big team with a lot of quality – that’s our way – and now we have to keep going,” said Silva of the draw with Spurs.

“I’m happy because I saw again our players are giving everything. I know my players, and that they work every time.”

? | "We tried to do everything to win the match." Marco Silva reflects on yesterday's 1-1 draw between #watfordfc and @SpursOfficial. ➡️ https://t.co/qtcmkPy2wT pic.twitter.com/2Ml1ThHOV3 — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) December 3, 2017

He added: “We need to do everything at our best, you have to perform every match, every day, at 100 per cent.

“Even some moments when you cannot get a result I think the fans feel what we are talking about now.”