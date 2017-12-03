Goalkeeper’s injury-time heroics earn Benevento a first Serie A point

Goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli made history for Benevento as the Serie A strugglers grabbed a dramatic 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

Brignoli scored with a diving header five minutes into injury time to earn a 2-2 draw and with it his side’s first Serie A point after 14 consecutive defeats.

In doing so Brignoli became the first goalkeeper to score in the Italian top flight since Massimo Taibi for Reggina 16 years ago.

Full-timeThe unbelievable has happened as Benevento equalise in the 95' through their keeper / Il @bncalcio pareggia allo scadere con il colpo di testa del portiere#BeneventoMilan 2-2 pic.twitter.com/Dm7JShBvNM — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 3, 2017

Benevento’s record-breaking run of losses looked set to continue when Giacomo Bonaventura put the visitors in front in the 38th minute, only for George Puscas to equalise early in the second half.

Nikola Kalinic swiftly headed the visitors back in front but Milan’s hopes were hit when Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a second bookable offence with 15 minutes remaining.

Then Brignoli went forward to get on the end of a Danilo Cataldi free-kick and serve up another blow for Milan, who sacked boss Vincenzo Montella last week.

? | First hat-trick ? ? A great present to take home for the Christmas tree! #InterChievo #FCIM ⚫️? pic.twitter.com/e9QgUwjsms — Inter (@Inter_en) December 3, 2017

Meanwhile, city rivals Inter Milan took over at the top of the table with a 5-0 win over Chievo.

Ivan Perisic scored a hat-trick for Inter, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute before Mauro Icardi doubled his side’s advantage before half-time.

Perisic added his second after 57 minutes and after a Milan Skriniar header, the Croatian completed his hat-trick when he poked home a loose ball in injury time.

Fiorentina bounced back from four Serie A games without a victory as they cruised to a 3-0 home win over struggling Sassuolo.

Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring for the Viola just past the half hour mark and further goals from Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa sealed victory.

A late goal from Mattia Destro salvaged a point for Bologna in a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari, who had led through Joao Pedro’s 42nd-minute effort.

Fifth-placed Lazio came from behind late on to win 2-1 at Sampdoria, ending the hosts’ 100 per cent home record this season.

Duvan Zapata put Samp, who are sixth, ahead in the 56th minute but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised in the 79th minute.

Substitute Felipe Caicedo, introduced in the 75th minute, won it a minute into time added on to move Lazio to within two points of derby rivals Roma and seven of Inter.