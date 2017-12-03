Fairyhouse domination makes it an ‘unbelievable’ day for Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott was refusing to get carried away by talk of a first trainers’ title despite making history after claiming all three Grade One winners on the big pre-Christmas card at Fairyhouse.

The Cullentra handler has made rapid progress in the last couple of years to become a dominant force both in Ireland and Britain, thanks in no small port to the increased support of leading owners Gigginstown House Stud following their well-publicised split with Willie Mullins in 2016.

Elliott led this year’s Irish title race by almost 300,000 euro heading into day two of the Winter Festival in County Meath and stretched further clear by becoming the first man to land Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, the Hatton’s Grace and the Drinmore Novice Chase on the same day.

Gordon Elliott celebrates three of the best following Death Duty’s victory (Brian Lawless/PA)

Despite enjoying an incredible afternoon, Elliott is taking nothing for granted, with memories of last year’s title race – when he looked home and dry heading into the Punchestown Festival only to be denied by a late Mullins charge – still fresh in his mind.

“Willie Mullins is an amazing man and just to be in the parade ring with someone like him is great. He’s a man I look up to and idolise and it’s nice to beat him an odd time,” Elliott added.

“Last year was heartbreaking. You get so far with all the press and all the hype and then get beat with two days to go. I was gutted to get beat, but just to get that close was something special and just to be in the same sentence as Willie Mullins, I’m happy with that.”

Mengli Khan is favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham (Brian Lawless/PA)

Elliott said: “We will probably have a look at something over Christmas, but we’ll get him home and make sure he’s in one piece.”

Kennedy swiftly doubled up as Apple’s Jade produced a brilliant front-running display to successfully defend her crown in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

The even-money favourite was nine lengths too good for eight-time Grade One winner Nichols Canyon and is the 7-4 favourite to win the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham for the second time.

Elliott said: “The Mares’ Hurdle (at Cheltenham) is the plan and then Punchestown (Festival). If we mind her we might get a few years out of her.”

Death Duty in the Drinmore Novice Chase helps Gordon Elliott make history with three Grade One wins @Fairyhouse pic.twitter.com/cYYoo406hK — PA Racing (@PAracing) December 3, 2017

Death Duty (8-11 favourite) completed the Elliott and Gigginstown top-level hat-trick by extending his unbeaten record over fences to three with an all-the-way success in the Drinmore under Davy Russell.

“He’s a horse I’ve always liked, but maybe I was getting it wrong last year saying he wanted three miles. He could be more a JLT (Novices’ Chase) horse,” said Elliott.

Samcro is being talked up as a future champion – but not by owner Michael O’Leary (Niall Carson/PA)

Apple’s Jade on the way to winning the Hatton`s Grace in great style (Brian Lawless/PA)

