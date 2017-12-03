David Silva scores late winner as Manchester City beat West Ham

David Silva volleyed a late winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City came from behind to beat stubborn West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

That's how you celebrate a contract extension! ???? pic.twitter.com/0cG0DOT8eI — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 3, 2017

The Spaniard, who extended his contract this week, volleyed home from close range seven minutes from time after being picked out by a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne cross.

City had trailed at half-time to an Angelo Ogbonna header but dominated the second period and pulled level through Nicolas Otamendi.