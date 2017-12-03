Advertising
David Silva scores late winner as Manchester City beat West Ham
The Premier League leaders came from behind to win 2-1
David Silva volleyed a late winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City came from behind to beat stubborn West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
The Spaniard, who extended his contract this week, volleyed home from close range seven minutes from time after being picked out by a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne cross.
City had trailed at half-time to an Angelo Ogbonna header but dominated the second period and pulled level through Nicolas Otamendi.
