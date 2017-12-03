Crewe come back to force FA Cup replay against Rovers

Crewe fought back from 3-0 down to force an FA Cup second-round replay in a 3-3 draw at nine-man Blackburn.

Rovers raced into a 3-0 lead inside 20 minutes at Ewood Park as Dominic Samuel fired a double, either side of Danny Graham’s effort.

Crewe were handed a lifeline before the break when Blackburn’s Rekeem Harper was shown a straight red card for his foul on Chris Porter, who picked himself up to convert the subsequent penalty.

Blackburn were reduced to nine men in the 56th minute when Elliott Bennett was sent off for his challenge on Perry Ng and Crewe hit back through headers from Eddie Nolan and Porter in the space of three minutes.

GOAL! Blackburn 3-3 Crewe: Porter, 65 WE'RE LEVEL!!!! Another corner from the right & this time Chris glanced the header in! #CreweAlex #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/ilMWHXHnJS — Crewe Alexandra F.C. (@crewealexfc) December 3, 2017

Jimmy Spencer fired a hat-trick as Mansfield won 3-0 against former boss Paul Cox’s Guiseley, who also finished the game with nine men.

Spencer headed Mansfield into a first-half lead before Guiseley defender Darren Holden was shown a straight red card for his foul on the striker five minutes before the break.

Guiseley defender Chris M’Boungou was dismissed soon after the restart for his second yellow card and Spencer made it 2-0 a minute later before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

MATCH REPORT: Read the report as Stags book their place in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup thanks to a superb Jimmy Spencer hat-trick. https://t.co/FjhZsvhngz pic.twitter.com/FeL4nnPOr5 — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) December 3, 2017

Joe Ward crashed home a late equaliser to earn National League side Woking a replay after a 1-1 home draw against Peterborough.

Chez Isaac’s first-half penalty was saved by Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond before Ryan Tafazolli edged the visitors into an interval lead, but Ward levelled in the 84th minute.

Coventry ended National League side Boreham Wood’s cup adventure with a 3-0 win at the Ricoh Arena.

Duckens Nazon and Marc McNulty put Coventry in control and Jordan Shipley made it 3-0 early in the second period.

Coventry’s Duckens Nazon celebrates opening the scoring against Boreham Wood (Tim Goode/EMPICS)

Olly Lee struck just before the break before Dan Potts’ header made it 2-0 and Elliot Lee added a third midway through the second half. Danny Hylton and Luke Berry added stoppage-time goals for the Hatters.

Doncaster cruised through to the third round with a 3-0 home win against local rivals Scunthorpe thanks to Tommy Rowe’s double and Liam Mandeville’s late effort.

Isthmian League Premier Division side Leatherhead let slip an early lead to lose 3-1 at Wycombe.

Jack Midson opened the scoring for Leatherhead but they were unable to cause an upset against Wycombe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

AFC Wimbledon won an all-League One affair by beating Charlton 3-1 at Kingsmeadow.

Karlan Ahearne-Grant cancelled out Cody McDonald’s early opener for Wimbledon, but the home side regained the lead through Lyle Taylor, who added his second from the penalty spot late on.

Joss Labadie struck early in the first half and late in the second as Newport reached the third round with a 2-0 home win against Cambridge.