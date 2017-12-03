Advertising
Australia v England – story of day two
What do England need to do to reduce the deficit in Adelaide?
England at least defied expectations of an instant twilight collapse after Shaun Marsh’s century put them under pressure on day two of the second Ashes Test.
It would have been no more than logical consequence had England stumbled at the first hurdle under lights after Marsh (126 not out), Tim Paine (57) and Pat Cummins extended Joe Root’s embarrassment to the extent of 442 for eight declared.
Instead, in the 9.1 overs before some Adelaide drizzle became terminal, they lost only Mark Stoneman – lbw to a full ball from Mitchell Starc – in a stumps total of 29 for one.
Marsh is the man
Review of the day
No question, this was Marsh’s request for another look at his lbw. When Chris Gaffaney raised the finger, Australia appeared to be 240 for six. But technology demonstrated the delivery from James Anderson going over the top of middle-stump, Marsh survived on 29, and the match turned.
Are you Haddin in disguise?
Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine was another whose selection this winter has raised eyebrows. But with a spirited half-century alongside Marsh, he did a more than passable impression of his 2013-14 predecessor Brad Haddin – who time and again punctured English hopes from number seven, and set up situations from which Mitchell Johnson went for the kill.
Shot of the day
A cover-drive often fills this slot, and can occasionally just be an overrated crowd-pleaser. But Marsh’s four on the up, threaded between a wide mid-off and extra-cover, was a peach as he went to 58 off Anderson soon after tea.
Stat of the day
Tweet of the day
What next?
A grim battle for England to try to salvage a stalemate from a highly-improbable position.
