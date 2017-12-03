Australia v England – story of day two

England at least defied expectations of an instant twilight collapse after Shaun Marsh’s century put them under pressure on day two of the second Ashes Test.

It would have been no more than logical consequence had England stumbled at the first hurdle under lights after Marsh (126 not out), Tim Paine (57) and Pat Cummins extended Joe Root’s embarrassment to the extent of 442 for eight declared.

Instead, in the 9.1 overs before some Adelaide drizzle became terminal, they lost only Mark Stoneman – lbw to a full ball from Mitchell Starc – in a stumps total of 29 for one.

Marsh is the man

Shaun Marsh batted Australia into a strong position on day two (Jason O’Brien/PA Images)

Review of the day

That review was a surprise. Marsh was called out but after a review we saw the ball go over the top of the stumps, so not out. Australia 241-5 Marsh 29*Paine 23* Live ? https://t.co/4Mz74HmUxA#Ashes #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/R4Oelmfjgv — Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 3, 2017

No question, this was Marsh’s request for another look at his lbw. When Chris Gaffaney raised the finger, Australia appeared to be 240 for six. But technology demonstrated the delivery from James Anderson going over the top of middle-stump, Marsh survived on 29, and the match turned.

Are you Haddin in disguise?

Tim Paine can clearly bat. It's hard to reconcile that his only first-class ton came before the 2006-07 #Ashes whitewash had even happened. — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 3, 2017

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine was another whose selection this winter has raised eyebrows. But with a spirited half-century alongside Marsh, he did a more than passable impression of his 2013-14 predecessor Brad Haddin – who time and again punctured English hopes from number seven, and set up situations from which Mitchell Johnson went for the kill.

Shot of the day

A cover-drive often fills this slot, and can occasionally just be an overrated crowd-pleaser. But Marsh’s four on the up, threaded between a wide mid-off and extra-cover, was a peach as he went to 58 off Anderson soon after tea.

Stat of the day

Night descended on the Adelaide Oval but play continued under the floodlights (Jason O’Brien/PA Images)

Tweet of the day

Australia doing a great job digging in here….. Making sure Englands 1st Innings Starts under the Lights …. !!!! I am officially now very Concerned …. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 3, 2017

What next?

Close of play on day 2 as rain calls an early halt to proceedings. Full scorecard here: https://t.co/JIiycZ4STj#Ashes pic.twitter.com/WtElKZqeqe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 3, 2017

A grim battle for England to try to salvage a stalemate from a highly-improbable position.