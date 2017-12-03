Ashes day two – in pictures and social

England at least defied expectations of an instant twilight collapse after Shaun Marsh’s century piled the pressure on them on day two of the second Ashes Test.

The tourists may have feared a stumble at the first hurdle under lights after Marsh (126 not out), Tim Paine (57) and Pat Cummins helped Australia rack up 442 for eight declared.

Instead, in 9.1 overs before evening rain brought day two to a premature end, they lost only Mark Stoneman – lbw to a full ball from Mitchell Starc – in a stumps total of 29 for one.

Morning session

Stuart Broad took the wicket of Peter Handscomb with the third ball of the day (Jason O’Brien/PA)

FIFTY! Brilliant knock from Tim Paine to bring up his third Test half-century. Super stuff: https://t.co/MboRNr0wWd #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gFjfG8qkz2 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 3, 2017

Just the 2,611 days between Test half-centuries for Tim Paine. Last 50: 59 v India at Bangalore, October 2010 #Ashes — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) December 3, 2017

Australia pass the 300-run mark after Paine hit his first Test half-century for seven years, but he falls to Craig Overton.

Advertising

Afternoon session

Not long until Marsh notched his ninth Test half-century…

Advertising

Centurion ? Shaun Marsh has recorded his fifth Test hundred for #Australia – at the expense of #England#Ashes pic.twitter.com/XKjJ9ymUVF — PA Sport (@pasport) December 3, 2017

… which he converted into an Ashes Test hundred.

I hope @shaunmarsh9 gets the recognition he deserves after today's brilliant 100. Well played Sosba! #ashes — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) December 3, 2017

Yes SOS, well played brother! ??? @shaunmarsh9 ? — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) December 3, 2017

Former Australia team-mates Marcus North and Peter Siddle congratulated him on his milestone.

Well played @shaunmarsh9 on an amazing Ashes ?. Proud of you mate! https://t.co/kEknTJN9FD — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 3, 2017

As did captain Steve Smith.

Always amazed @shaunmarsh9 hasn’t played more for Australia. Congrats on a brilliant ? #ashes — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) December 3, 2017

An #Ashes Test Century is always a special moment for anyone …. Congrats @shaunmarsh9 on joining the club …. Tremendous innings …. #Adelaide — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 3, 2017

Always difficult to congratulate an Aussie as an Englishman ? but credit where credit is due to my @ScorchersBBL team mate @shaunmarsh9 on his ? not out. Silencing the doubters me thinks! Massively tough session coming up for England now! ??? #ASHES — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) December 3, 2017

Even former Ashes opponents sang Marsh’s praises.

Evening session

Australia smash 33 runs in the first four overs of the session before declaring on 442 for eight.

Seriously good pace to start with, look out!!! #ashes — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 3, 2017

That was QUICK from Starc! The @Specsavers DRS confirms the call and England lose a review… #Ashes pic.twitter.com/hx8vIp8M7f — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 3, 2017

Australia grab a late wicket as Stoneman is trapped in front by Starc as the tourists bat just nine overs before rain brings an early end to play.

Reaction to day two

Outstanding knock by @shaunmarsh9 well done mate. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 3, 2017

Australian opener David Warner celebrates his team-mate’s unbeaten century.

Aussie legend Ricky Ponting full of praise for Shaun Marsh after his outstanding knock in Adelaide.#Ashes @SwisseAU pic.twitter.com/03atszm3rN — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 3, 2017

Yes @shaunmarsh9 absolutely love watching you bat! Keep winning on skill brother ? #ashes #100 #?? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 3, 2017

Very happy for @shaunmarsh9 5th Test Match 100? Every Ashes makes and breaks careers and today’s partnership between Shaun and @timpayne_1 was as good as it gets. Stoked #TheAshes2017 @CricketAus — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) December 3, 2017

Former Ashes winners, Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Johnson and Matthew Hayden, also salute Marsh’s fifth Test hundred.

England much improved today! Could & should have been better with a few nicks carrying & different DRS. Cook, Stoneman, Vince showing batting can be done!#Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 3, 2017

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was optimistic.

Love @root66 & think he will develop into a very good captain. But he's tossed the #Ashes away with his terrible decision to bowl first. You NEVER do that in Australia. pic.twitter.com/DyrQ76OHqK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 3, 2017

TV host Piers Morgan was not so positive.

The third day of the second Test starts at 3.00am.