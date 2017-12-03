Advertising
Ashes day two – in pictures and social
Shaun Marsh hit a stunning 125 not out to put Australia in control of the second Ashes Test
England at least defied expectations of an instant twilight collapse after Shaun Marsh’s century piled the pressure on them on day two of the second Ashes Test.
The tourists may have feared a stumble at the first hurdle under lights after Marsh (126 not out), Tim Paine (57) and Pat Cummins helped Australia rack up 442 for eight declared.
Instead, in 9.1 overs before evening rain brought day two to a premature end, they lost only Mark Stoneman – lbw to a full ball from Mitchell Starc – in a stumps total of 29 for one.
Morning session
Australia pass the 300-run mark after Paine hit his first Test half-century for seven years, but he falls to Craig Overton.
Advertising
Afternoon session
Not long until Marsh notched his ninth Test half-century…
Advertising
… which he converted into an Ashes Test hundred.
Former Australia team-mates Marcus North and Peter Siddle congratulated him on his milestone.
As did captain Steve Smith.
Even former Ashes opponents sang Marsh’s praises.
Evening session
Australia smash 33 runs in the first four overs of the session before declaring on 442 for eight.
Australia grab a late wicket as Stoneman is trapped in front by Starc as the tourists bat just nine overs before rain brings an early end to play.
Reaction to day two
Australian opener David Warner celebrates his team-mate’s unbeaten century.
Former Ashes winners, Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Johnson and Matthew Hayden, also salute Marsh’s fifth Test hundred.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was optimistic.
TV host Piers Morgan was not so positive.
The third day of the second Test starts at 3.00am.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.