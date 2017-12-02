Advertising
Watford settle for a point against 10-man Tottenham
Christian Kabasele headed Watford into the early lead, before Son Heung-min’s tap-in dragged Spurs level at the break
Davinson Sanchez’s red card forced Tottenham to fight for a 1-1 draw at Watford, toughening their battle to climb back into the Premier League’s top four.
Colombia defender Sanchez was rightly dismissed just before the hour for clattering Watford forward Richarlison with a forearm to the face.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Harry Kane
Everything but the goals for the Tottenham talisman, whose range and quality of passing belies his status as the arch finisher.
Moment of the match
Davinson Sanchez fully deserved his red card for colliding with Richarlison and felling the Watford forward. His dismissal forced Spurs to settle for a point when boss Mauricio Pochettino would have demanded his players chase victory in the final half-hour instead.
Stat of the day
Tottenham have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League games.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Tottenham v Apoel Nicosia, Champions League, Wednesday, December 6.
Burnley v Watford, Premier League, Saturday, December 9.
