Watford settle for a point against 10-man Tottenham

Davinson Sanchez’s red card forced Tottenham to fight for a 1-1 draw at Watford, toughening their battle to climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

Christian Kabasele headed Watford into the early lead, before Son Heung-min’s tap-in dragged Spurs level at the break.

Colombia defender Sanchez was rightly dismissed just before the hour for clattering Watford forward Richarlison with a forearm to the face.

Star man – Harry Kane

Everything but the goals for the Tottenham talisman, whose range and quality of passing belies his status as the arch finisher.

Davinson Sanchez is shown a straight red card for a collision with Richarlison and we're down to 10 men.



Davinson Sanchez fully deserved his red card for colliding with Richarlison and felling the Watford forward. His dismissal forced Spurs to settle for a point when boss Mauricio Pochettino would have demanded his players chase victory in the final half-hour instead.

1 – Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League games, after registering four shut-outs in the five games before that. Leak. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017

Tottenham have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League games.

Tottenham v Apoel Nicosia, Champions League, Wednesday, December 6.

Burnley v Watford, Premier League, Saturday, December 9.