Wales close out the autumn internationals with hard-fought South Africa win

Wales went close to losing a game they should have won comfortably before edging home 24-22 against South Africa in Cardiff.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny’s 68th-minute penalty saved the day after the Springboks fought back from 18 points adrift just before half-time to lead in the final quarter.

Two tries by New Zealand-born centre debutant Hadleigh Parkes and a Scott Williams touchdown, plus three Halfpenny conversions, left Wales in total control as the interval approached.

FULL TIME | WAL 24 – 22 RSA. Wales edge out a win to beat South Africa for a third time in a row at home. pic.twitter.com/9heBzePksX — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) December 2, 2017

Good to see Hadleigh Parkes singing the anthem!! Good on you butt! — Adam Jones (@adamjones3) December 2, 2017

Seren y gem | Man of the match goes to Hadleigh Parks on his international debut. #WALvRSA pic.twitter.com/TWeB9YolUs — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) December 2, 2017

The former sheep farmer had a dream debut for his adopted country. Became the first Wales player to score twice on his debut since George North’s double against the Springboks in 2010. Excellent anticipation and finishing ability for for both tries.

WAL 7 – 0 RSA | After a wonderful cross field kick from Biggar, Scott Williams goes over for the try. Halfpenny converts for the extras. 6 mins — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) December 2, 2017

Wales’ desire to play a more expansive game produced an excellent fifth-minute try for Scott Williams. Dan Biggar’s crossfield kick went straight into the arms of Hallam Amos and the winger provided the perfect off-load for Williams to dash over for his 12th try in 51 Tests.

???? Hadleigh Parkes goes over on his international debut! Da Iawn. #WALvRSA pic.twitter.com/qXoxsyaleG — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) December 2, 2017

Wales’ win was their third in the last four games against South Africa. Before that run began in November 2014, Wales had won only one of the 29 games played between the two nations.

Wales v Scotland (Saturday, February 3, Cardiff)

