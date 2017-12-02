Total Recall puts Gold Cup case in Ladbrokes Trophy thriller at Newbury

Plenty of horses have landed the Ladbrokes Trophy on their way to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory and it is a path Total Recall could take after landing an epic running of the historic handicap at Newbury.

After making light work of his rivals on his debut for Willie Mullins in the Munster National at Limerick in October, the Paul Townend-ridden eight-year-old followed up by providing the Closutton handler with his first victory in the three-and-a-quarter-mile test.

Having travelled well into the race formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, the 9-2 favourite was forced to pull out all the stops before overhauling Whisper in the closing strides, prevailing by a neck to become the first Irish-trained winner since Bright Highway in 1980.

Mullins, whose Be My Royal was disqualified from first place in 2002 after testing positive for a banned substance caused by contaminated food, said: “The horse was very cool and Paul was very cool. We all thought he was going well until the second-last and it fell apart a bit.

“It wasn’t until the final 150 yards that I thought ‘we have a life here’. I imagine the horse in front was feeling just being in front so long.

“It is a race that any jumps trainer wants to win. It’s a fantastic race and we have just got to hold on to it this time. It (Be My Royal) was very disappointing at the time, but hopefully that is laid to rest.”

He added: “I’d like to compliment Sandra Hughes (previous trainer), who brought this horse on in the style of her father (the late Dessie Hughes) and minded him while he was young horse.

“We will look at more handicaps, but we will have to look if he is better than that. We will let him get over this and recover.

“He will definitely get an entry in the Gold Cup after that run. I imagine the entries will close before he runs again.”

Nicky Henderson hailed the efforts of the Dai Walters-owned Whisper and pointed to a potential outing in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January as his next target.

The Seven Barrows handler said: “We nearly thought we’d nabbed a race that is very special to us. You have got to be very proud of the horse and Davy (Russell) gave him the most fantastic ride. He was never anywhere except the perfect place.”

Coneygree, the 2015 Gold Cup winner, was one of those pulled up.

Ride of the day

Alex Ferguson produced a fine effort in the saddle aboard High Bridge (Julian Herbert/PA)

Quote of the day

Elegant Escape was once second to budding superstar Samcro in a point to point and is now making his own headlines (Julian Herbert/PA)

He said: “I thought in the ring beforehand I thought the one yesterday was a bit short of work and I thought this one looked immaculate and the best he had ever looked.”

Performance of the day

Dame Rose was comprehensively put in her place by Cap Soleil here 23 days agom but the Grade Two bumper winner turned the tables in some style and looks a mare to follow.