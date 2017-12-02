Sergio Ramos sees red again as Real Madrid held to a stalemate by Bilbao

Sergio Ramos was sent off for the 24th time in his career as Real Madrid failed to take advantage of LaLiga leaders Barcelona’s earlier slip.

Real remain eight points behind Barcelona – held 2-2 by Celta Vigo at the Nou Camp earlier in the day – after drawing 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both hit the woodwork but Bilbao stood firm to the delight of the San Mames crowd.

Tweet of the match

RED CARD! Sergio Ramos and his mask are sent off…another elbow sees him pick up a second yellow!

Man of the match – Xabier Etxeita

The centre-half was making his first LaLiga start of the season because of injuries in the Bilbao defence. But Etxeita called on all his experience to shut out Real Madrid’s much-vaunted attack.

Moment of the match

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo hit the woodwork (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Red mist

Sergio Ramos ❤️ a red card!

The 19th red card of Ramos’s LaLiga career is now a record – putting him above Pablo Alfaro and Xavi Aguado. Ramos has been sent off five more times in other competitions.

Ratings

Athletic Bilbao: Kepa Arrizabalaga 7 (out of 10), Oscar de Marcos 7, Xabier Etxeita 8, Unai Nunez 8, Mikel Balenziaga 7, Ander Iturraspe 6, Mikel Rico 7, Raul Garcia 7, Markel Susaeta 7, Inaki Williams 6, Aritz Aduriz 7. Substitutes: Mikel San Jose (for Iturraspe, 39) 6, Ínigo Lekue Martinez (for De Marcos, 71) 6, Ingo Cordoba (for Williams, 82) 6

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas 7, Dani Carvajal 6, Raphael Varane 6, Sergio Ramos 5, Marcelo 7, Luka Modric 7, Casemiro 6, Toni Kroos 6, Isco 7, Karim Benzema 5, Cristiano Ronaldo 6. Substitutes: Mateo Kovacic (for Isco, 82) 6, Borja Mayoral (for Benzema, 82) 6

