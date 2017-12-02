Paul George and Steven Adams on form as Oklahoma end three-game drought

Paul George and Steven Adams helped the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first win in three games in a narrow 111-107 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adams secured a career best of 27, which saw him team up with George, who scored 35 points and nine assists across the night.

The Golden State Warriors were led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durrant in their 133-112 win against the Orlando Magic.

Durrant’s stellar performance did not last all game, however, after he was ejected by the referee in the fourth quarter for arguing.

Clutch Kiwi. Career-high 27 points. Perfect 11/11 from field, 5/5 from line. pic.twitter.com/eZcAFsQOUX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 2, 2017

Curry scored 23 points in the game to Durant’s 25 while Klay Thompson continued to dominate with 27 points.

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards overcame the Detroit Pistons 109-91 while both the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs failed to reach triple-digits in their game, which ended 95-79 to the Spurs.

The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets did not have that problem, however, finishing with a Heat 105-100 victory, and the Utah Jazz overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 114-108.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 120-155 while the Sacramento Kings just edged the Chicago Bulls 107-106 to push Chicago to eight losses in a row.