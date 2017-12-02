Liverpool hit Brighton for five as front three run riot

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino buried Brighton to keep Liverpool’s top-four charge on track.

The Brazilian duo, ably assisted by Mohamed Salah, tore the Seagulls to shreds in a thumping 5-1 victory.

Emre Can opened the scoring before Firmino added a quickfire second and then doubled his tally in the second half.

Glenn Murray pulled one back from the penalty spot but Coutinho hit the fourth and then forced an own-goal from Lewis Dunk to complete the rout.

FULL-TIME Brighton 1-5 Liverpool



Tweet of the match

Star man – Philippe Coutinho

Three assists and a goal for the Brazilian but this display had so much more, with his constant tricks and turns leaving the Brighton defence dazed and confused.

Moment of the match

Liverpool’s fearsome front three looked unstoppable for the second goal. Salah led the charge before feeding Coutinho, who pinged the ball across for Firmino to guide home.

Data point

Since losing heavily to Spurs in mid-October, Jurgen Klopp’s side have now taken 16 points from a possible 18. Only leaders Manchester City are in better form.

Player ratings

