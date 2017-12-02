Menu

Lingard and De Gea star as Man Utd win at Arsenal despite Pogba red card

Published:

Manchester United closed the gap behind Premier League leaders Manchester City to five points

Jesse Lingard netted United's second and third goals

Manchester United won a breathless bout with Arsenal 3-1 as Jesse Lingard scored twice, David De Gea demonstrated his brilliance and Paul Pogba was sent off.

Antonio Valencia and Lingard pounced on defensive mistakes by Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi as Jose Mourinho’s visitors took a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal refused to buckle. Alexandre Lacazette netted when United’s defence stood still, but De Gea made a string of fine saves to deny the Gunners, who conceded a third to Lingard before Pogba was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Hector Bellerin to leave him banned for next week’s Manchester derby.

Tweet of the match

Star man – David De Gea

United goalkeeper De Gea produced a string of fine saves to prevent Arsenal finding a way back into the game, most notably denying Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez in quick succession with the score at 2-1.

Moment of the match

With the Gunners in the ascendancy having just halved the deficit, De Gea pulled off a superb double save to deny them a 57th-minute equaliser. The Spain international initially kept out Lacazette’s powerful low drive before rising instantly to repel Sanchez’s close-range follow-up to allow United to go on and seal victory.

View from the bench

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba was dismissed for this tackle on Hector Bellerin (Adam Davy/PA)

It was clear to see how much pressure United were under in the second half when Mourinho leapt off the bench in delight to celebrate Lingard’s second. It looked like being a relatively comfortable evening for the visitors went they went 2-0 up but Arsenal deserve credit for battling back and putting United under so much pressure, leaving Arsene Wenger to rue their sloppy start.

Data point

Manchester United wide-man Valencia has never lost in any of the 22 Premier League games in which he has scored. He was also on target when United won 2-1 at the Emirates in January 2012.

Who’s up next?

Arsenal v BATE Borisov (Europa League, December 7)

Manchester United v CSKA Moscow (Champions League, December 5)

UK & international sports

