Hereford into third-round draw but Oxford City suffer late heartbreak

Seventh-tier Hereford earned their place in Monday’s FA Cup third-round draw after holding on for a 1-1 draw away to League One Fleetwood.

Calvin Dinsley gave the Southern Premier Division side, 89 places below their opponents in the league structure, a stunning start with a volleyed opener on 23 minutes.

Devante Cole equalised six minutes later and the home side almost won it in injury time when Ashley Hunter’s shot struck the base of the post.

Oxford City were denied late on as Jorge Grant scored five minutes into injury time to give Notts County a 3-2 win at Meadow Lane.

It was a heartbreaking finish for the National League South side, who had twice fought back from a goal behind and looked set to earn a replay against their League Two hosts.

Richard Duffy’s opener was cancelled out by Rob Sinclair and after Jon Stead put the home side back in front from the penalty spot, Matt Paterson levelled again on 73 minutes before Grant’s dramatic winner.

FULL TIME | Notts County 3-2 Oxford City. Heartbreak for City who were moments away from earning a more than deserved replay.

National League Maidstone led MK Dons thanks to Magnus Okuonghae but the League One side ran out 4-1 winners with all four goals in the second half, Aidan Nesbitt equalising and Kieran Agard hitting a brace before Peter Pawlett rounded off the win a minute from time.

Stuart McCall’s Bradford are in the mood for another cup run after a 3-1 win over League One rivals Plymouth.

Romain Vincelot’s header put the 2015 quarter-finalists in front after 38 minutes and Nathaniel Knight-Percival doubled the Bantams’ advantage after the break.

Big performances from all the boys today, but who was your Man of the Match?

Graham Carey pulled one back but a minute later, Charlie Wyke lashed home to seal the Pilgrims’ fate.

Stevenage cruised to a 5-2 win over Swindon despite sacrificing a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Alex Samuel and Matthew Godden’s goals were cancelled out by Amine Linganzi and Matthew Taylor before Thomas Pett put Stevenage back in front just before half-time.

Two goals in five minutes from Danny Newton in the second half proved enough to send Stevenage through.

FT: Town 2 @ShrimpsOfficial 0: Goals from Rodman and Whalley in the first half enough to see Town through to the next round of the @EmiratesFACup

League One promotion hopefuls Shrewsbury also guaranteed their place as Alex Rodman’s opener and a Shaun Whalley penalty gave them a 2-0 win over Morecambe.

Forest Green and Exeter must go to a replay after a dramatic finish at the New Lawn saw the two sides share a 3-3 draw.

Christian Doidge’s early opener for the hosts was cancelled out by a Jordan Moore-Taylor header and when Jayden Stockley put Exeter in front on 64 minutes there was little sign of the drama to come.

What a frantic end! We are all over here and will need a replay at St James Park after three goals in the last six minutes of the game!

Scott Laird equalised on 88 minutes and Forest Green thought they had won it two minutes into injury time when Doidge hammered home – but there was still time for Stockley to head home from a Lloyd James corner to grab a draw.

Jordan Green headed home in the 89th minute to earn struggling Yeovil a 1-1 draw at Port Vale, who had led through Tom Pope’s header.

And Gillingham and Carlisle must also meet again after Luke O’Neill’s opener for the Gills was cancelled out by Danny Grainger’s 18th-minute penalty.