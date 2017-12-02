Gloucester continue winning run against struggling London Irish

Gloucester continued their Aviva Premiership winning streak with a fifth straight victory in a 39-15 bonus-point win over London Irish.

But Exiles captain David Paice is looking at a possible lengthy ban after he was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a head-high tackle.

Gloucester were never behind with tries from flanker Lewis Ludlow, flanker Jake Polledri, wing Henry Purdy and two from fly-half Billy Burns. Centre Billy Twelvetrees kicked two penalties and four conversions.

Irish crossed for two tries, one each by prop Petrus du Plessis and lock Filo Paulo, with fly-half Tommy Bell kicking a penalty and conversion.

FT: @gloucesterrugby 39-15 @LiRFC Five tries for Gloucester as they continue their impressive recent form in victory over London Irish.#GLOvLIR #AvivaPrem pic.twitter.com/zIO914Ggnc — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) December 2, 2017

Burns was superb all afternoon and set-up Ludlow for Gloucester’s opening try. Twelvetrees converted but the gap was reduced as Bell booted a penalty.

A couple more infringements by the Exiles allowed Twelvetrees to increase the Cherry and Whites’ lead to 10 points as Gloucester enjoyed the territorial advantage.

However, Irish, the Premiership basement side, fought back into the game. An attacking line-out was taken well and, after a rumbling maul, Du Plessis was driven over with the try going unconverted.

Advertising

Gloucester, though, went into the break further ahead thanks to a brilliant touch-finder from Burns who scored their second try after an attacking line-out and several phases of play on the visitors’ line.

Twelvetrees converted to put his side 20-8 ahead but then came Paice’s moment of madness as, for no reason, he ploughed into Willi Heinz’s head with his shoulder off the ball and immediately saw a red card from referee Ian Tempest.

The home side took full advantage of their extra man as Burns broke two tackles and stormed his way through to the Irish line, with Twelvetrees converting.

Advertising

Dazed, confused and 27-8 down, Irish were in deep trouble and needed to re-organise themselves or else face a rout.

It looked like Gloucester were about to open up when Polledri was put away by Twelvetrees to scamper 35 metres for his side’s bonus-point try.

However, Irish had the next say when they drove to the homeline for Paulo to dive over from a metre, with Bell adding the conversion.

Indeed, the Exiles showed plenty of grit and endeavour as the final quarter arrived but any hope they had of getting anything from the game was snuffed out when a Burns cross-kick was caught by Purdy to score in the corner for the icing on the cake.